Flora Hilderbran, 91 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at the Heartland of Hillsboro Nursing Home.

Flora was born in Pike County, Ohio, on May 27, 1925, the daughter of the late Ollie Lansing and Myrtle Mustard Lansing. Flora worked as a homemaker. She attended the Union Hill Church.

In addition to her parents, Flora was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Hilderbran, whom she married on August 23, 1945, and a son, Bobby Hilderbran. Flora is survived by two sons, Joseph Hilderbran and Larry

Hilderbran, both of Peebles; four daughters, Goldie Hilderbran, of Peebles; Pauline (Bob) Harrison, of Leesburg; Judy Williams, of Waverly; and Sharon (Alan) Lansing, of Springfield. Flora also leaves behind two brothers, Lloyd Lansing, of Piketon, and Floyd Lansing, of Wilmington; and a sister, Kathryn Mustard, of Waverly. She will be missed by her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at 12:00 PM, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, with Phil Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Friends and family may pay their respects at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of the service on Saturday, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

To sign our online guestbook, please visit our website at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhome s.com