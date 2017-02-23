Dorothy E. Walls, 95 years of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday February 22, 2017 at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman.

She was born in Dayton on December 29, 1921, the daughter of the late Henry and Emma (Grant) Kindle. Besides her parents she was also preceded by her husband, John “EJ” Walls on April 23, 1983 and granddaughter, Rebecca Hill. Dorothy was a member of the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union.

Dorothy is survived by her son, James (Danielle) Walls of Batavia, daughter, Roberta (Roy) Hill of West Union and four grandchildren, Ryan Hill, Jeremy Hill, Michael Walls and Chad Walls.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Saturday February 25, 2017, at the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday February 24, 2107 at the church. Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

