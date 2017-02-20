Ray Johnson, 84 years, of Peebles, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2017, at the Anderson Mercy Hospital.

Ray was born in Adams County, Ohio, on October 6, 1932, the son of the late Blanchard Johnson and Edna Daulton Johnson. Ray attended high school in Peebles, Ohio, and then joined the United States Army. After receiving an honorable discharge for six years of service, Ray worked for the General Telephone Company for sixteen years.

He was also a retired electrician.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Setty and Betty Conley. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kay Arnold Johnson, whom he married on March 9, 1956. Ray is also survived by five brothers, Carl Johnson, of Florida; Richard Johnson, Bucky Johnson, Jerry Johnson, and Danny Johnson, all of Peebles; and three sisters, Lorene Couser, Norma Binion, and Debbie Johnson, all of Peebles. Ray also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 23, 2017, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, with burial to follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, Peebles, with Greg Couser officiating.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:00 until 8:00 Wednesday evening at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhome s.com