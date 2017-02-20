Michael R Jones

Michael Ray Jones, 51, of West Union, Ohio passed way Friday, February 17, 2017 at his home after a long fight with cancer. He was born December 30, 1965 in West Union. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Neila Blanche (Sparks) Jones; wife, Ruthina Jones; sisters, Cherie Jones and Patricia Grooms, and brother-in- law, George Simmons.

He is survived by two daughters: Heather Jones and significant other Phillip Lejzerowicz of Manchester, and Casey Rothwell of West Union; one sister, Debbie Simmons of Elsmere, Kentucky; one brother, Robert (Darlene) Jones of West Union; 10 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and his soulmate forever, Pamela (Jordan) Jones.

He was a mason formerly employed by Newton Concrete Company in West Union.

The graveside funeral service will be 12 pm, Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sinking Springs, Ohio.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.