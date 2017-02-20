Marie I. Simmons 86 years old of Moraine, Ohio passed away on Sunday, February 19 2017 at her residence. Marie was born on December 28th, 1930 to the late Benjamin and Effie (Bowman) Sheffield of Seaman, Ohio. Besides her parents she was proceeded in death by her husband Rebert Earl Simmons, two sons Rick Austin and Kelly Simmons, three brothers Earl (Ruth) Sheffield, John Benjamin (JB), and Charles (Ann) Sheffield, three sisters Dora (Charlie) Panko, Ruby (Bob)Greico and Ollie (Russ) O’Jay.

Marie lived most all of her life in Adams County, Ohio, until October of 2015, when she moved to Moraine to be closer to family.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Darlene Snyder of Moraine, and Linda Decker also of Moraine, 2 sons James Austin of New Carlisle, Ohio, and Tom Simmons, of Little Nashville, Indiana. She is also survived by 14 Grandchildren, Kimberly(Joe) Austin of New Mexico, Aleana Rowe of New Carlise, Ohio, James (Amanda) Austin, of Hays, Kanass, Ron (Jodi) Decker of West Carrollton, Ohio, Bob (Melissa) Decker of Kettering, Ohio, Brandi (John) Horvat, of Carlisle, Ohio, Jason (Leann) Dryden, of Xenia, Ohio. Jesse Austin, Tim (Liz) Austin, and Christopher Austin, all of Germantown, Ohio, Nicki Simmons, of Cincinnati, Ashley Simmons, of California, Penny Lane Simmons, and Sage Simmons of Little Nashville, Indiania. She is also survived by 18 Great Grandchildren 2 Great-Great, Grandchildren, along with many many nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, with Bill Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM the day of the service.

