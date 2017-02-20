Mabel Chamblin age 77 years of Obetz, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Mabel was born June 24, 1939 the daughter of the late John and Louise (Hodge) Campbell in Adams County, Ohio.

Survivors include her husband John Chamblin of Obetz, OH; two daughters Cheryl Lowry of North Lewisburg, OH; Lana Beirau of Columbus, OH; one son Randy Chamblin of St. Austin, FL; one brother James W. Campbell of Chillicothe, OH; one sister Beulah Deaton of Hillsboro, OH; five grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday February 24, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Tom Knauff officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

