One thing to remember this President’s Day

By Congressman Brad Wenstrup –

If you walk through the Capitol Rotunda and look up, you will see “The

Apotheosis of Washington.” This beautiful work of art graces the dome

180 feet above the rotunda floor and covers 4,664 square feet. It

depicts George Washington ascending into the clouds, surrounded by the

goddesses of Victory and Liberty and 13 maidens representing the 13

colonies.

While it’s a stunning piece of art with great historical significance,

I can’t help but imagine George Washington chuckling a bit if he saw

it. Because at the end of the day, Washington — the first U.S.

president and commander-in-chief of the Continental Army during the

American Revolutionary War — was a humble man. He was keenly aware of

the weight of his responsibilities, but never seemed to take himself too

seriously. His life was service-oriented.

There’s a story I like that illustrates how Washington was always

acting on behalf of others. One day, he was riding by a group of

soldiers as they were struggling to raise a beam while building some

structures during the Revolutionary War. The corporal in charge was

shouting encouragement, but still the troops struggled to hoist the beam

high enough. After watching quietly for moment, George Washington asked

the corporal why he did not help his men. The man snapped back: “Do

you realize I am the corporal, sir?” I imagine Washington smiling as

he responded politely, “I beg your pardon, Mr. Corporal, I did,”

before dismounting and adding his strength to raise the beam.

WASHINGTON UNDERSTOOD WHAT FEW IN HIS NAMESAKE CITY TODAY SEEM TO GRASP:

LEADERS ARE HERE TO SERVE. I witnessed this truth firsthand during my

service in Iraq and in the U.S. Army Reserves. The greatest leaders are

the ones who keep their egos in check and who put the needs of the

troops they lead above their own.

I believe that type of servant-leadership is a critical linchpin to the

government framework that those early American patriots envisioned. The

founders structured our system of government so that leaders would be

democratically elected from among the people, to represent the people.

Unlike England at the time, American government officials would not be

pre-selected by their royal bloodlines or distinguished lineages.

Instead, they would be ordinary citizens: small business owners,

soldiers, farmers, preachers, and teachers, who put aside their careers

for public service. That’s why when young people come up to me and

tell me they want to serve in Congress, I always reply, “That’s

wonderful, but do something else first.”

Most importantly, our founders carefully structured our democratic

republic so that ultimate responsibility rested on the shoulders of the

people themselves. Elected officials would serve the will of the people

– not the other way around. Abraham Lincoln called it, “government

of the people, by the people, for the people.”

It may seem like a basic truth, but it is one that bears repeating.

Personally, it’s a big part of why I serve in Congress. Having spent

most of my life serving as a doctor, small business owner, and combat

surgeon in Iraq, I felt called to continue that service in the U.S.

House of Representatives in order to bring the voices of my neighbors,

small business owners, and fellow veterans and physicians, to the halls

of Congress. Because, at the end of the day, the voices of every day

Americans are the ones that matter most.

That’s why getting your feedback is such a big priority of mine.

Whether it’s through meetings, emails, weekly polls, telephone town

halls, or the hundreds of calls my offices receive every day, I

appreciate everyone who takes time to share their opinion with me.

Because your voices matter. As another great American president, Ronald

Reagan, once said, “’We the People are the driver – the Government

is the car.”

After Washington died, President’s Day was established as a perennial

remembrance of his life and leadership. Over the years, the holiday has

expanded to honor all past American presidents. It’s a day when we

reflect on all the individuals who served as leaders of the free world

and defenders of our great republic, and who have left indelible marks

on our national history. As we commemorate President’s Day, though,

let us not forget the truth that George Washington’s example reminds

us of: that our leaders are here to serve. THE GREATEST VOICE SHAPING

OUR NATION OVER THE COURSE OF ITS 238-YEAR HISTORY HAS ALWAYS BEEN –

AND MUST ALWAYS BE – THE VOICE OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.