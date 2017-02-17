One thing to remember this President’s Day Adams County Deer Harvest down over 21% MLSD amends five-year budget, prepares for future with power plant closings Lady Dragons triumph in sectional opener Lady Hounds eighth graders capture SHAC Tournament title Gary L Fetters Sr Boys Sectional brackets released ‘We’re only as good as the way we treat others’ Another round of smiles Adams County Board of DD members recognized Terry L Unger 8th Grade Lady Devils ousted in tourney semis WU’s McCarty signs with Ohio Christian Joyce A Huddleson Carolyn Spires BREAKING NEWS: Peebles police search for man accused of selling marijuana-laced sweets Decision Time BBN Senior Profile: Summer Grundy Lady Devils fall to Southeastern, 56-48 Devils outlast Manchester 47-44 in double overtime Peebles holds second Hall of Fame Ceremony Senior Profile: Patrick England Sowards hits 1,000, ties PHS three-point mark County agencies prepare for sweeping budget cuts Manchester Council votes to cut police chief’s hours Wrestling debuts in Adams County Peebles Library hosts book signing As plants power down, community must step up Raymond P Dryden Alva Palmer Billie L Shoemaker Judith Long Brent A Arn Girls basketball sectional pairings announced WU’s Weeks will continue gridiron career at next level West Union JH Boys drop pair at Ripley Eighth Grade Lady Hounds roll into SHAC semi-finals Janet A Kennedy DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient I loved that muddy water, building in the creek Margaret E Broughton Larry A Hanson DP&L press release confirms closing of power plants Eighth grade girls showdown lives up to hype, North Adams wins in overtime, 45-43 Senior Profile: Raeanna Stamm North Adams Football sign-ups coming soon North Adams JV girls go 11-4 with win over Peebles Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week West Union duo headed to the college gridiron Lady Devils make it 11 straight with win at Peebles Adams County residents attend Trump Inauguration A Look back at our Archives Peebles native comes home to film documentary Ohio Valley Wrestling Cub hosting home match on Jan. 31 Ruth A Branscome Velma Hughes Carol L Lewis Betty L Greiner Devils top New Boston 63-53 in finale of Coach Young Classic Lady Devils rout Eastern Pike in Young Classic Indians bounce back with 67-59 win over East OHSAA Baseball Pitch Count Regulation approved for 2017 At the buzzer, Rothwell gives Dragons an overtime win Greyhounds fall to Portsmouth Lady Indians roll past West Union 80-29 From Division II to the Senior Bowl COSI On Wheels visits West Union Elementary News from the Peebles PTO NAJH Basketball hosting ‘Play For The Cure’ Jan. 28 North Adams Elementary recognizes Students and Staff Members of the Month for December Honoring a coaching legend Benefit will assist double-lung transplant patient Peebles to be featured in new documentary Cleaning the stables-the worst job on the farm Wenstrup reselected to serve on House Intelligence Committee Venture Hawks and Sheriff’s Department square off on Feb. 12 Cecil R Dupree Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week Star Wars costume exhibition coming to Museum Center
Lady Dragons triumph in sectional opener

Written by Mark Carpenter

Bickett’s 26 leads West Union over Adena, 59-42 –

By Mark Carpenter –

After finishing their regular season at 5-17, the West Union Lady Dragons were looking at a clean slate as they opened sectional tournament play on Wednesday, Feb. 15 on the hardwood at Valley High School in Lucasville.  The number seven seeded Lady Dragons faced off in a sectional semi-final with the number 10 seeded Adena Lady Warriors from the Scioto Valley Conference, winners of just two games in the regular season.
Despite the fact that they committed far too many turnovers, especially late in the game, it was all in all a very successful night for the West Union girls, and a particularly big night for sophomore Mackenzie Bickett.  Bickett fired in a varsity career-high 26 points as the Lady Dragons jumped to an early lead and never really were threatened as they won their second tournament game in two seasons topping the Lady Warriors by a final score of 59-42.
West Union head coach J.R. Kirker has his girls ready to play on Wednesday night as they came out of the gate strong, rushing to an early 12-0 lead, with Bickett accounting for 8 of those points.  The Lady Dragons did not allow a field goal in the first quarter and continued to build on their lead as the game progressed, at one point leading by 31 points at 51-20.  Adena was able to cut into that lead by outscoring the Lady Dragons 20-8 in the fourth quarter, but it was far too late as the West Union girls moved on to the Division III sectional title game on Saturday.
“Our girls come in every day and work hard in practice and we got better as the season went along,” said coach Kirker in his post game radio interview.  “The scores of some of the games looked like we weren’t but we never gave up all year long.  We wanted to come back here this year and get another win.”
“Our girls, though they are young, had to step up this year and be the upperclassmen for the next couple of seasons.”
In the big win, the Lady Dragons placed three players in double figures, paced by Bickett’s 26, with Jaycee Baldwin adding 13 and McKenzie Kirker 11.
“Bickett had an unbelievable game tonight,” added Kirker.
The reward for winning their first round match up will be a trip back to Valley High School on Saturday, Feb. 18, where the Lady Dragons will face off with the number two seeded Lynchburg Clay Lady Mustangs, a team they lost twice to in the regular season.
“If we can handle their pressure and stay calm, maybe we can make it a ball game,” said Kirker.  “We have to stay patient and not have so many turnovers and we won’t be able to get in a running game with them.”

