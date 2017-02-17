One thing to remember this President’s Day Adams County Deer Harvest down over 21% MLSD amends five-year budget, prepares for future with power plant closings Lady Dragons triumph in sectional opener Lady Hounds eighth graders capture SHAC Tournament title Gary L Fetters Sr Boys Sectional brackets released ‘We’re only as good as the way we treat others’ Another round of smiles Adams County Board of DD members recognized Terry L Unger 8th Grade Lady Devils ousted in tourney semis WU’s McCarty signs with Ohio Christian Joyce A Huddleson Carolyn Spires BREAKING NEWS: Peebles police search for man accused of selling marijuana-laced sweets Decision Time BBN Senior Profile: Summer Grundy Lady Devils fall to Southeastern, 56-48 Devils outlast Manchester 47-44 in double overtime Peebles holds second Hall of Fame Ceremony Senior Profile: Patrick England Sowards hits 1,000, ties PHS three-point mark County agencies prepare for sweeping budget cuts Manchester Council votes to cut police chief’s hours Wrestling debuts in Adams County Peebles Library hosts book signing As plants power down, community must step up Raymond P Dryden Alva Palmer Billie L Shoemaker Judith Long Brent A Arn Girls basketball sectional pairings announced WU’s Weeks will continue gridiron career at next level West Union JH Boys drop pair at Ripley Eighth Grade Lady Hounds roll into SHAC semi-finals Janet A Kennedy DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient I loved that muddy water, building in the creek Margaret E Broughton Larry A Hanson DP&L press release confirms closing of power plants Eighth grade girls showdown lives up to hype, North Adams wins in overtime, 45-43 Senior Profile: Raeanna Stamm North Adams Football sign-ups coming soon North Adams JV girls go 11-4 with win over Peebles Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week West Union duo headed to the college gridiron Lady Devils make it 11 straight with win at Peebles Adams County residents attend Trump Inauguration A Look back at our Archives Peebles native comes home to film documentary Ohio Valley Wrestling Cub hosting home match on Jan. 31 Ruth A Branscome Velma Hughes Carol L Lewis Betty L Greiner Devils top New Boston 63-53 in finale of Coach Young Classic Lady Devils rout Eastern Pike in Young Classic Indians bounce back with 67-59 win over East OHSAA Baseball Pitch Count Regulation approved for 2017 At the buzzer, Rothwell gives Dragons an overtime win Greyhounds fall to Portsmouth Lady Indians roll past West Union 80-29 From Division II to the Senior Bowl COSI On Wheels visits West Union Elementary News from the Peebles PTO NAJH Basketball hosting ‘Play For The Cure’ Jan. 28 North Adams Elementary recognizes Students and Staff Members of the Month for December Honoring a coaching legend Benefit will assist double-lung transplant patient Peebles to be featured in new documentary Cleaning the stables-the worst job on the farm Wenstrup reselected to serve on House Intelligence Committee Venture Hawks and Sheriff’s Department square off on Feb. 12 Cecil R Dupree Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week Star Wars costume exhibition coming to Museum Center
Adams County Deer Harvest down over 21%

Despite a 21% drop in the deer take, no changes are in store for Adams County for the 2017 deer season. (Photo by Tom Cross)

By Tom Cross –

Reading like a bad script, the Adams County deer harvest hit the skids this year and I don’t expect the new 2017 proposed deer regulations to help the matter any.
Deer hunters in Adams County bagged just 3,272 total deer this season, down over 21 percent from last season’s take of 4,157, leading the state in the most precipitant drop in the deer harvest for the season. Other notable declines in southern Ohio include Scioto County with an 18 percent drop in the deer take, Brown County with 11 percent fewer deer,  Clermont County down nearly 17 percent, Highland County deer harvest down over 11 percent, Pike County hunters bagged nearly 13 percent fewer deer, and the Hamilton County deer harvest down nearly 21 percent.
Without exception all southwest Ohio counties saw deer harvest numbers tumble. Out of Ohio’s 88 counties, 55 reported a drop in the deer harvest this past season. The remaining 23 Ohio counties did register increases, although some insignificant, most of the increase deer harvest was clustered in the northeast Ohio counties.
The total statewide harvest for the 2016-2017 season is 182,169, down 3.27 percent from the previous season (188,329).
Adams County had a total of 3,272 deer tagged this season. Bow hunters in Adams County took 1,588 deer (856 antlered, 732 antlerless) making up over 48 percent of the total deer harvest in Adams County.
In Brown County, deer hunters took 2,448 deer of which 1,201 were archery kills. In Clermont hunters tagged 2,343 deer, archery hunters took 1,490 of those deer. Highland County deer hunters registered 2,587 deer taken, of that number 1,186 where taken by bow hunters. Scioto County had 2,479 deer checked, 1,158 of which went to bow hunters. Pike County deer hunters checked in a total of 2,083 deer, of that total 955 were taken by bow hunters. Hamilton County hunters tagged 1,589 deer this season of which 1,361 went to bow hunters. Interestingly nearly 86 percent of the total deer take in Hamilton County was taken with archery equipment.
The new proposed deer regulations are out for the 2017-2018 season, which of course is subject to review by the Ohio Wildlife Council. Proposed is deer archery season from Sept. 30 – Feb. 4; Youth gun from Nov. 18-19; Deer gun from Nov. 27-Dec. 3and Dec. 16-17; and Muzzleloader season from Jan. 6-9.
Adams County is again slated for a three-deer bag limit as are Brown, Clermont, Scioto, Pike and Highland counties, all  that have had steep declines in their deer harvest this past season.
Seven northeast Ohio counties are proposed for reductions in the bag limit from three deer to two deer. Twenty one counties are slated for increased bag limits from two to three deer. Included in those 21 counties are counties that had rather significant drops in their respected deer harvest this past season which leaves one to wonder what is the Division of Wildlife is thinking.
According to the Division of Wildlife, hunting license sales have declined 4.3 percent this past season, deer permits are down 5.45 percent, youth deer permits down 9.2 percent, and non-resident hunting license up only slightly at .22 percent. Adams County again led the state in non-resident deer harvest with Athens County a close second.
For the most part the new regulations are same old – same old, except Adams County deer hunters might see a few less deer on the landscape next fall.

