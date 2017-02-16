Gary L Fetters Sr Boys Sectional brackets released ‘We’re only as good as the way we treat others’ Another round of smiles Adams County Board of DD members recognized Terry L Unger 8th Grade Lady Devils ousted in tourney semis WU’s McCarty signs with Ohio Christian Joyce A Huddleson Carolyn Spires BREAKING NEWS: Peebles police search for man accused of selling marijuana-laced sweets Decision Time BBN Senior Profile: Summer Grundy Lady Devils fall to Southeastern, 56-48 Devils outlast Manchester 47-44 in double overtime Peebles holds second Hall of Fame Ceremony Senior Profile: Patrick England Sowards hits 1,000, ties PHS three-point mark County agencies prepare for sweeping budget cuts Manchester Council votes to cut police chief’s hours Wrestling debuts in Adams County Peebles Library hosts book signing As plants power down, community must step up Raymond P Dryden Alva Palmer Billie L Shoemaker Judith Long Brent A Arn Girls basketball sectional pairings announced WU’s Weeks will continue gridiron career at next level West Union JH Boys drop pair at Ripley Eighth Grade Lady Hounds roll into SHAC semi-finals Janet A Kennedy DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient I loved that muddy water, building in the creek Margaret E Broughton Larry A Hanson DP&L press release confirms closing of power plants Eighth grade girls showdown lives up to hype, North Adams wins in overtime, 45-43 Senior Profile: Raeanna Stamm North Adams Football sign-ups coming soon North Adams JV girls go 11-4 with win over Peebles Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week West Union duo headed to the college gridiron Lady Devils make it 11 straight with win at Peebles Adams County residents attend Trump Inauguration A Look back at our Archives Peebles native comes home to film documentary Ohio Valley Wrestling Cub hosting home match on Jan. 31 Ruth A Branscome Velma Hughes Carol L Lewis Betty L Greiner Devils top New Boston 63-53 in finale of Coach Young Classic Lady Devils rout Eastern Pike in Young Classic Indians bounce back with 67-59 win over East OHSAA Baseball Pitch Count Regulation approved for 2017 At the buzzer, Rothwell gives Dragons an overtime win Greyhounds fall to Portsmouth Lady Indians roll past West Union 80-29 From Division II to the Senior Bowl COSI On Wheels visits West Union Elementary News from the Peebles PTO NAJH Basketball hosting ‘Play For The Cure’ Jan. 28 North Adams Elementary recognizes Students and Staff Members of the Month for December Honoring a coaching legend Benefit will assist double-lung transplant patient Peebles to be featured in new documentary Cleaning the stables-the worst job on the farm Wenstrup reselected to serve on House Intelligence Committee Venture Hawks and Sheriff’s Department square off on Feb. 12 Cecil R Dupree Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week Star Wars costume exhibition coming to Museum Center Joyce McGuire Future looking grim for county’s coal-fired power plants Lady Hounds grab win number two, downing Augusta 51-35 Greyhounds down North Adams in SHAC action, 61-50 PHS inducts pair of girls’ squads into Athletic Hall of Fame
‘We’re only as good as the way we treat others’

Written by Peoples Defender
Darrel Grooms of the Venture Hawks slices his way through the defense of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department on his way to a game-high 20 points as the Hawks made it two in a row over the Sheriff’s Eagles, winning by a final score of 45-42.

Hawks, Sheriff’s Dept. put on another fantastic show –

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter –

The theme of the day may have been expressed best when special guest Paul Daugherty from the Cincinnati Enquirer stepped to the microphone.  Daugherty, who has chronicled the life of his daughter Jillian, who has Down’s Syndrome, told the capacity crowd assembled at West Union High School, “The biggest point here today is that we’re only as good as the way we treat each others and judging from the turnout here today, you guys treat each other pretty good.”
Daugherty was the special guest on Sunday afternoon at WUHS for the second annual battle on the hardwood between the Venture Hawks and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department Eagles.  Last year it was the Hawks winning big behind a 46-point effort from “Dunking” Darrel Grooms, and the Eagles were looking for revenge, with Coach and Sheriff Kimmy Rogers bringing into the game a much younger and more athletic roster in an attempt to reverse his team’s fortunes.
Despite the Sheriff’s younger roster and his pre-game attempts to “bribe” the officials, it was still the Hawks who entertained the full house and made it two in a row over the Eagles, though the law enforcement group took it down to the wire this year before falling 45-42.
Sheriff Rogers may have summed up the effort best, “Their defense was a little better, their offense was a little better, they were in a little better shape, and probably had a little better coach.”
After a stirring rendition of the National Anthem by the effervescent Maria Sexton, the action began and it was evident from the opening tip that the Eagles were in trouble.  The tip went to Grooms, who proceeded to score on a layup and the Hawks were in the lead for good and Grooms, despite being hampered by a knee injury, was on his way to slicing and dicing the Eagles’ defense for a game-high 20 points.
With Grooms having to spend time on the bench to nurse his injury, Hawks’ coach Wanda Massie need some other players in her lineup to step up and pick up the scoring slack and she got that from Kenny Nichols with 8 points, Michael Bailey with 6 points, fan favorite T.J. Liston with 5 points, Keith Huffman with 4, and Chasity Glascock with 2.

Kenny Nichols of the Venture Hawks splits a pair of Sheriff’s Department defenders on his way to the basket during action from Sunday’s game at West Union High School. Nichols scored 8 points in the 45-42 win for the Hawks.

The Eagles took advantage of Grooms’ absence and kept the game close, with the aid of some pinpoint three-point shooting by B.J. James.  The game went right down to the wire with the Hawks up by three, but a last-second three-point attempt by the Eagles was off the mark and the celebration ensued as the rivalry game again went the way of the more talented and well-prepared Hawks’ squad and they proudly displayed their championship trophy.
“You can just look into the stand and see all the smiles and tell what this game means to our community,” said Coach Massie.  “To our group, this means the world.  They love all this support and have talked about this game for weeks and were so excited to get to play.  The rivalry is great and we want to thank Sheriff Rogers for what he has done.”
“Speaking for the Sheriff’s Office, about every day we deal either tragedy or disruption, so this is something we look forward to,” said Sheriff Rogers.  “To come down here and see the big crowd and everyone having a good time is special.  The Venture Hawks are great and it is kind of like a vacation for us.”
They day was packed full of other activities besides the game itself, including a half-time performance by the Ignite Dance Team, who once again had the crowd on its feet.  The event was emceed by Gary McClellan and Maddie Toole and broadcast on CC103 Radio by Don Bowles and Brett Spencer, with Daugherty as their special broadcast partner.  The above the board officials who would not accept any undue influence from the Sheriff were Phil Rhonemus, Tom Smith, and Jessica Thompson.
All of the proceeds from the day go to the Special Olympics and People First of Adams County and the event was sponsored by the National Bank of Adams County, First State Banks, State Farm Insurance (Tony Staggs), West Union Giovanni’s Pizza, C103, and Comfort Home Care.
Keeping the crowd fired up were the Hawks’ cheerleading squad, composed of Diane Penny, Maria Sexton, Andrea Spornhauer, and Kim Ward.  The Ignite Dance Team members are Alexis Barr, Rachel Buschard, Kim Crum, Darrel Grooms, T.J. Liston, Diane Penny, Maria Sexton, Andrea Spornhauer, and Kim Ward.  The cheerleaders and dance team are coached by Cece Hummel, Talhia Jones, and Amanda Klickner.

Dylan Lowe, left, from the Venture Hawks provides the defense on Brian Newland from the Sheriff’s Department in action from Sunday’s game at WUHS.

