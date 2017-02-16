Gary L Fetters Sr

Gary Lee Fetters, Sr. , 61 years of Seaman, passed away on Wednesday February 15, 2017 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born in Adams County on May 25, 1955, the son of the late Clarence Everett and Thelma Marie (Ramsey) Fetters. Besides his parents, he was also preceded by a son, Brandon Fetters, three brothers, Buster, Greg and Dale Fetters and three sisters, Patricia Fetters, Debbie Conley and Brenda Curtis.

Gary served on the Seaman Fall Festival Board and was in charge of the Tractor Pulls.

Gary is survived by his wife, Deborah (Garrison) Fetters, whom were married on September 18, 1971, son, Gary Fetters, Jr. of Peebles, daughters, Kelly Fetters of Seaman and Amanda Fetters of Seaman, two brothers, Steve and Paul Fetters, both of Seaman, four sisters, Shirley Taylor of Florida, Sue Boling of Seaman, Judy Dotson of Seaman and Paula Boldman of Seaman, five grandchildren: Hayley Taylor, Nicole Taylor, Jacob Fetters, Rylee Murphy and Shelby Stewart and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Sunday February 19, 2017 at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel. Burial will follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Saturday February 18, 2017 at the funeral home.