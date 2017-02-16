Gary L Fetters Sr Boys Sectional brackets released ‘We’re only as good as the way we treat others’ Another round of smiles Adams County Board of DD members recognized Terry L Unger 8th Grade Lady Devils ousted in tourney semis WU’s McCarty signs with Ohio Christian Joyce A Huddleson Carolyn Spires BREAKING NEWS: Peebles police search for man accused of selling marijuana-laced sweets Decision Time BBN Senior Profile: Summer Grundy Lady Devils fall to Southeastern, 56-48 Devils outlast Manchester 47-44 in double overtime Peebles holds second Hall of Fame Ceremony Senior Profile: Patrick England Sowards hits 1,000, ties PHS three-point mark County agencies prepare for sweeping budget cuts Manchester Council votes to cut police chief’s hours Wrestling debuts in Adams County Peebles Library hosts book signing As plants power down, community must step up Raymond P Dryden Alva Palmer Billie L Shoemaker Judith Long Brent A Arn Girls basketball sectional pairings announced WU’s Weeks will continue gridiron career at next level West Union JH Boys drop pair at Ripley Eighth Grade Lady Hounds roll into SHAC semi-finals Janet A Kennedy DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient I loved that muddy water, building in the creek Margaret E Broughton Larry A Hanson DP&L press release confirms closing of power plants Eighth grade girls showdown lives up to hype, North Adams wins in overtime, 45-43 Senior Profile: Raeanna Stamm North Adams Football sign-ups coming soon North Adams JV girls go 11-4 with win over Peebles Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week West Union duo headed to the college gridiron Lady Devils make it 11 straight with win at Peebles Adams County residents attend Trump Inauguration A Look back at our Archives Peebles native comes home to film documentary Ohio Valley Wrestling Cub hosting home match on Jan. 31 Ruth A Branscome Velma Hughes Carol L Lewis Betty L Greiner Devils top New Boston 63-53 in finale of Coach Young Classic Lady Devils rout Eastern Pike in Young Classic Indians bounce back with 67-59 win over East OHSAA Baseball Pitch Count Regulation approved for 2017 At the buzzer, Rothwell gives Dragons an overtime win Greyhounds fall to Portsmouth Lady Indians roll past West Union 80-29 From Division II to the Senior Bowl COSI On Wheels visits West Union Elementary News from the Peebles PTO NAJH Basketball hosting ‘Play For The Cure’ Jan. 28 North Adams Elementary recognizes Students and Staff Members of the Month for December Honoring a coaching legend Benefit will assist double-lung transplant patient Peebles to be featured in new documentary Cleaning the stables-the worst job on the farm Wenstrup reselected to serve on House Intelligence Committee Venture Hawks and Sheriff’s Department square off on Feb. 12 Cecil R Dupree Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week Star Wars costume exhibition coming to Museum Center Joyce McGuire Future looking grim for county’s coal-fired power plants Lady Hounds grab win number two, downing Augusta 51-35 Greyhounds down North Adams in SHAC action, 61-50 PHS inducts pair of girls’ squads into Athletic Hall of Fame
Boys Sectional brackets released

West Union head coach Josh White leads the Dragons into sectional play on Feb. 21, where they will face a familiar foe in the North Adams Green Devils.

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

With the final week of their regular seasons upon them, the four high school varsity boys’ basketball squads now know what path they must take in the postseason as the Southeast District Division III and IV sectional tournament brackets were posted last Sunday afternoon.
Adams County has two teams that will be competing in the Division III tourney at Waverly and unfortunately they will be matched up with each other.  Number seven seeded North Adams (10-10) and head coach Nathan Copas will face off with head coach Josh White and number 10 seeded West Union (5-15) on Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. at Waverly High School.  The two teams met back on Dec. 27 in the opening round of the McDonald’s Classic, with the Green Devils taking a 68-53 victory.
The winner of the North Adams-West Union match up will move to the Division III sectional finals , again at Waverly, on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m., facing the winner of the first round game between number two seeded Portsmouth and number 15 seeded Valley.
In Division IV, first-year head coach Joey Darnell and the Manchester Greyhounds (10-11) earned a number nine seed and will face number eight seeded Western Latham (12-7) on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at Northwest High School.  The Hounds dropped a tight 59-54 decision to the Indians in their season opener and the winner of their sectional opener will move on to the sectional finals to face number one seeded Portsmouth Clay (17-2).  That game is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 6:15 p.m. at Northwest.
Also in Division IV, Peebles head coach Josh Arey and his Indians (15-5) claimed a number three seed and a first-round bye.  The Indians will not be in action until March 1 at 8 p.m. at Northwest when they will play for a sectional championship and the coveted trip to the Ohio University Convo against the winner of number 11 seeded Whiteoak (2-17) and number six seeded South Webster (12-8).
