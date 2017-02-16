Boys Sectional brackets released

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

With the final week of their regular seasons upon them, the four high school varsity boys’ basketball squads now know what path they must take in the postseason as the Southeast District Division III and IV sectional tournament brackets were posted last Sunday afternoon.

Adams County has two teams that will be competing in the Division III tourney at Waverly and unfortunately they will be matched up with each other. Number seven seeded North Adams (10-10) and head coach Nathan Copas will face off with head coach Josh White and number 10 seeded West Union (5-15) on Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. at Waverly High School. The two teams met back on Dec. 27 in the opening round of the McDonald’s Classic, with the Green Devils taking a 68-53 victory.

The winner of the North Adams-West Union match up will move to the Division III sectional finals , again at Waverly, on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m., facing the winner of the first round game between number two seeded Portsmouth and number 15 seeded Valley.

In Division IV, first-year head coach Joey Darnell and the Manchester Greyhounds (10-11) earned a number nine seed and will face number eight seeded Western Latham (12-7) on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at Northwest High School. The Hounds dropped a tight 59-54 decision to the Indians in their season opener and the winner of their sectional opener will move on to the sectional finals to face number one seeded Portsmouth Clay (17-2). That game is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 6:15 p.m. at Northwest.

Also in Division IV, Peebles head coach Josh Arey and his Indians (15-5) claimed a number three seed and a first-round bye. The Indians will not be in action until March 1 at 8 p.m. at Northwest when they will play for a sectional championship and the coveted trip to the Ohio University Convo against the winner of number 11 seeded Whiteoak (2-17) and number six seeded South Webster (12-8).

Follow all the local teams on the tournament trail in the sports pages of The People’s Defender.