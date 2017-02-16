News Adams County Board of DD members recognized About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender February 16, 2017 Leave a comment 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of County Boards and at halftime of the Ventures Hawks-Sheriff’s Department game on Sunday, past and present members of the Adams County Board of Developmentally Disabled were recognized with a proclamation by the Adams County Commissioners. The members are pictured above: Front row, from left, Marti Knauff, Linda Waugh, April Stapleton, and Vicki Brady; Back row, from left, Brice Mikesell, Janice Day, Liz Lafferty, Scott Amen, Judy Hazelbaker, Jason Francis, and Brian Mason. Photo by Mark Carpenter