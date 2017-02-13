BREAKING NEWS: Peebles police search for man accused of selling marijuana-laced sweets Decision Time BBN Senior Profile: Summer Grundy Lady Devils fall to Southeastern, 56-48 Devils outlast Manchester 47-44 in double overtime Peebles holds second Hall of Fame Ceremony Senior Profile: Patrick England Sowards hits 1,000, ties PHS three-point mark County agencies prepare for sweeping budget cuts Manchester Council votes to cut police chief’s hours Wrestling debuts in Adams County Peebles Library hosts book signing As plants power down, community must step up Raymond P Dryden Alva Palmer Billie L Shoemaker Judith Long Brent A Arn Girls basketball sectional pairings announced WU’s Weeks will continue gridiron career at next level West Union JH Boys drop pair at Ripley Eighth Grade Lady Hounds roll into SHAC semi-finals Janet A Kennedy DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient I loved that muddy water, building in the creek Margaret E Broughton Larry A Hanson DP&L press release confirms closing of power plants Eighth grade girls showdown lives up to hype, North Adams wins in overtime, 45-43 Senior Profile: Raeanna Stamm North Adams Football sign-ups coming soon North Adams JV girls go 11-4 with win over Peebles Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week West Union duo headed to the college gridiron Lady Devils make it 11 straight with win at Peebles Adams County residents attend Trump Inauguration A Look back at our Archives Peebles native comes home to film documentary Ohio Valley Wrestling Cub hosting home match on Jan. 31 Ruth A Branscome Velma Hughes Carol L Lewis Betty L Greiner Devils top New Boston 63-53 in finale of Coach Young Classic Lady Devils rout Eastern Pike in Young Classic Indians bounce back with 67-59 win over East OHSAA Baseball Pitch Count Regulation approved for 2017 At the buzzer, Rothwell gives Dragons an overtime win Greyhounds fall to Portsmouth Lady Indians roll past West Union 80-29 From Division II to the Senior Bowl COSI On Wheels visits West Union Elementary News from the Peebles PTO NAJH Basketball hosting ‘Play For The Cure’ Jan. 28 North Adams Elementary recognizes Students and Staff Members of the Month for December Honoring a coaching legend Benefit will assist double-lung transplant patient Peebles to be featured in new documentary Cleaning the stables-the worst job on the farm Wenstrup reselected to serve on House Intelligence Committee Venture Hawks and Sheriff’s Department square off on Feb. 12 Cecil R Dupree Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week Star Wars costume exhibition coming to Museum Center Joyce McGuire Future looking grim for county’s coal-fired power plants Lady Hounds grab win number two, downing Augusta 51-35 Greyhounds down North Adams in SHAC action, 61-50 PHS inducts pair of girls’ squads into Athletic Hall of Fame Michael G Rogers Local business donates shotguns to WUPD Senior Profile: Shannon Runyan Reds employees recognize Dr. King’s ‘Spirit of Service’ Saving Adams County’s power plants North Adams High School announces annual Science Fair Winners Board of Developmentally Disabled holds Jan. 11 swearing-in ceremony Peebles Elementary honors December Students of the Month Adams County villages receive Bike Racks and Fix-it Stations College Credit Plus Program available to high school students
Columns, Opinion

Decision Time BBN

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

By Mark Carpenter –

Let me begin this column with a startling revelation so I hope you are sitting down when you read this.  I am a full-blooded, blue-bleeding, die-hard University of Kentucky basketball fan.  Let me also say that I am not so die-hard that I will be jumping off bridges or sacrificing my first born to the basketball gods when the Wildcats lose.  Right now, though, it might be decision time for us card-carrying members of the Big Blue Nation.
It’s no secret that Coach John Calipari is the undisputed king of recruiting the ultra-talented “one and done” players and sending them directly to the NBA to become instant millionaires.  That is all well and good in the arena of college basketball today, and it yearly will produce 20 plus wins in a usually weak conference because of sheer talent, but is that really what the Wildcat faithful are wanting from their program?  The goal in college basketball is to win championships and this year’s version of the Big Blue seems to be far, far away from achieving that goal.
The decision facing the BBN seems to be quite clear-do you want to win more NCAA titles or do you want to have a good team each year that populates the NBA draft?  In other words, do you want to play for March or June?
This year’s Wildcat squad seems quite content with showcasing their own individual skills, as difficult as it may be to watch.  The key to Coach Cal’s success is his ability to get his one-year wonders to buy into his system, to sacrifice their own individual stats for the good of the team. (See Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.)  This year’s bunch hasn’t quite gotten that point, and don’t seem anywhere close to doing so, much to the chagrin of the loyal followers.  Yes, numerous names from this roster will appear on the NBA Draft board in June, but right now it doesn’t look like any of them will be celebrating under confetti to the strains of “One Shining Moment.”
The loss at Florida on Saturday was a microcosm of the problems plaguing this team.  Defense has suddenly become non-existent, rebounding is a lost art, and some not-so-smart play is resulting in turnover after turnover.  Throw the ball to the post to a big man who either can’t catch it, tries to bull through double and triple teams, and can’t finish, or hit a free throw.  The concept of putting up 80 points for the win as the “tape doesn’t lie” and teams have begun to figure out how to slow the game down and force the Cats to play half-court, something they don’t seem to be built for, especially when Malik Monk is smothered and someone else has to produce offense.
Perhaps I am overreacting and the team will somehow right the ship but the last couple of weeks have not done much to produce any postseason optimism.  It is also painfully obvious that teams with experience, meaning juniors and seniors who can play, can get the best of these freshmen. That is why I think teams like Villanova or Kansas are the title favorites.  And you know what hurts most?  The Wildcats are not even the best team in the Bluegrass at the moment.
In his presser after the Florida loss, Coach Calipari had this to say, “Sometimes you gotta hit bottom, and maybe we have hit bottom, maybe we haven’t hit bottom.  We’re not passing the ball, we’re turning it over, we’re making hard plays, we’re making cute plays.  We kind of got away, and we gotta get it back.  Now we see them at their worst, OK, now it’s a choice: do you want to be at your worst, do you want to be at your best?”  There you go Coach Cal, let’s hope you can fix it…and soon.
Before any of you begin to assume, I will not be jumping off the bandwagon any time soon.  My family would disown me and besides, I could never afford to replace three-fourths of my wardrobe.  I think I look good in that UK blue anyway.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender