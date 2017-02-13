BREAKING NEWS: Peebles police search for man accused of selling marijuana-laced sweets

Two teens sent to emergency room after eating laced food

A male suspect in his early 20’s is being sought by Peebles police for selling candy and cake laced with marijuana. The suspect was selling the pot-laced sweets outside the First Stop gas station and convenience store on North Main Street in Peebles on Saturday. Authorities say the man is not connected with the business. Two teens purchased candy and cakes from the suspect, but did not know there was marijuana in the food items. Both teens were taken to the emergency room with spiked heart rate, and both tested positive for marijuana.