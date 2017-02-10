Judith Long age 71 years of Bentonville, Ohio died Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Long was born on March 21, 1945 the daughter of the late Albert and Mable (Robinson) Chamblin in Adams County, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Robert (Bob) Long and a son Mathew (Cubin) Long.

Survivors include two daughters Missie Edds of Hamilton, Ohio; Cynthia Blythe and Jeremy of Bentonville, Ohio; three sons Rob Long and Christie Hayslip of West Union, Ohio; Mike Long and Angie of Hamilton, Ohio; Brian Long and Michelle of West Union, Ohio; four sisters Margret Black, Ruth Hillman, Norma Jean Hanna, Mona lee Fitzgerald; four brothers Albert, Dan, Clark Denise Chamblin; twenty six grandchildren and thirty three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 12:30 PM at the Cherry Fork Cemetery, under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, with burial to follow. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home the day of the service.

Family and friends can sign Mrs. Long’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.