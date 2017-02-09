West Union JH Boys drop pair at Ripley

By Mark Carpenter –

It was a tough road trip on Feb. 8 for the West Union Dragons junior high boys squads as they took the road to battle the Ripley Blue Jays. The Jays came out on top in both contests, taking the seventh grade game 45-28, and then downing the Dragons in the eighth grade game by a final score of 33-27.

In the seventh grade loss, the Dragons were led by 8 points from Cameron Campbell, 7 from Chandler Evans, and 5 from Derrick Pell.

In the eighth grade game, the Dragons held a lead at halftime, but faltered in the second half as the Blue Jays came from behind for the six-point win. West Union was led by 8 points each from Trevor Short and Austin Abbott, with Clayton Jones adding 5 and Braxton Blanton 4.

Both West Union teams now set their sights on the upcoming Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament, and both will be in action on Saturday , Feb. 11.

The seventh grade Dragons will be on the court at Eastern Brown Junior High, facing the North Adams Green Devils in an 11 a.m. tip off. The eighth grade Dragons will also be on the Eastern High School floor, facing the Manchester Greyhounds in an approximate 11:45 a.m. tip off.