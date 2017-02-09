Girls basketball sectional pairings announced

Second season begins on Feb. 15 –

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

The “second season” for the local girls’ basketball squads is just around the corner as the Division III and IV sectional tournament brackets were released last weekend. With the regular season in its final week, the local teams will soon set their sights on the postseason trail.

In Division IV, it has been a tough season to this point for Coach Vohn Hoop and the Manchester Lady Greyhounds, but they will start all over on Wednesday, Feb. 15. On the night, the number 11 seeded Lady Hounds (2-17) will travel to Northwest High School for an 8 p.m. tip off, matched up with number six seed Paint Valley (9-10) in a sectional semi-final contest. If the Lady Hounds put it all together and pull off an upset, they would move to the sectional title game on Feb. 18 back at Northwest, facing the number three seeded Glenwood New Boston Lady Tigers (13-5).

The rest of the Adams County girls’ teams will play in the Division III sectional and the first one to see action will be Coach J.R. Kirker and his number seven seed Lady Dragons (5-13). West Union will travel to Valley High School in Lucasville on Wednesday, Feb. 15 where they will pair up in a sectional semi-final battle with number 10 seed Adena (1-18). A win there sends the Lady Dragons into the sectional finals where they would meet a familiar face in the number two seeded Lynchburg Lady Mustangs (17-3). That sectional final is set for Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at Valley High School.

Earning a number four seed in the Division III sectional were the Peebles Lady Indians, under the direction of head coach Billie Jo Justice. The Lady Indians (11-7) will be in action at Valley High School at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, facing the number five seeded Piketon Lady Redstreaks (13-5) in a sectional championship battle. A win there sends the Peebles girls to the district semi-finals at Waverly High School on Monday, Feb. 27, where barring upsets, they would likely face the number one seeded Fairland Lady Dragons (15-2).

Finally, a solid regular season still left Coach Rob Davis and the North Adams Lady Devils with a tough tournament road. The Lady Devils (14-4) are a number three seed in Division III and will face number six seed Huntington (13-5) in a sectional final contest on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 6:15 p.m. at Valley High School. A win in that tough match up sends North Adams to the district semis at Waverly on Feb. 25 at 1:45 p.m., where they will likely meet number two seeded Wheelersburg (17-2).

All of the girls tournament brackets can be found online at www.seodab.org and readers can follow the postseason action on the sports pages of The People’s Defender.