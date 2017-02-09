Girls basketball sectional pairings announced WU’s Weeks will continue gridiron career at next level West Union JH Boys drop pair at Ripley Eighth Grade Lady Hounds roll into SHAC semi-finals Janet A Kennedy DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient I loved that muddy water, building in the creek Margaret E Broughton Larry A Hanson DP&L press release confirms closing of power plants Eighth grade girls showdown lives up to hype, North Adams wins in overtime, 45-43 Senior Profile: Raeanna Stamm North Adams Football sign-ups coming soon North Adams JV girls go 11-4 with win over Peebles Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week West Union duo headed to the college gridiron Lady Devils make it 11 straight with win at Peebles Adams County residents attend Trump Inauguration A Look back at our Archives Peebles native comes home to film documentary Ohio Valley Wrestling Cub hosting home match on Jan. 31 Ruth A Branscome Velma Hughes Carol L Lewis Betty L Greiner Devils top New Boston 63-53 in finale of Coach Young Classic Lady Devils rout Eastern Pike in Young Classic Indians bounce back with 67-59 win over East OHSAA Baseball Pitch Count Regulation approved for 2017 At the buzzer, Rothwell gives Dragons an overtime win Greyhounds fall to Portsmouth Lady Indians roll past West Union 80-29 From Division II to the Senior Bowl COSI On Wheels visits West Union Elementary News from the Peebles PTO NAJH Basketball hosting ‘Play For The Cure’ Jan. 28 North Adams Elementary recognizes Students and Staff Members of the Month for December Honoring a coaching legend Benefit will assist double-lung transplant patient Peebles to be featured in new documentary Cleaning the stables-the worst job on the farm Wenstrup reselected to serve on House Intelligence Committee Venture Hawks and Sheriff’s Department square off on Feb. 12 Cecil R Dupree Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week Star Wars costume exhibition coming to Museum Center Joyce McGuire Future looking grim for county’s coal-fired power plants Lady Hounds grab win number two, downing Augusta 51-35 Greyhounds down North Adams in SHAC action, 61-50 PHS inducts pair of girls’ squads into Athletic Hall of Fame Michael G Rogers Local business donates shotguns to WUPD Senior Profile: Shannon Runyan Reds employees recognize Dr. King’s ‘Spirit of Service’ Saving Adams County’s power plants North Adams High School announces annual Science Fair Winners Board of Developmentally Disabled holds Jan. 11 swearing-in ceremony Peebles Elementary honors December Students of the Month Adams County villages receive Bike Racks and Fix-it Stations College Credit Plus Program available to high school students Wenstrup selected as Chairman of Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Health 2017 Manchester Homecoming is ‘Super’ Lions put damper on Manchester Homecoming West Union athletes honored by OSSCA Senior Profile: Story Kremin Bickett, Runyan lead Lady Dragons to victory in Manchester Indians improve to 8-3 with Saturday night rout of Portsmouth West Farm Bureau scholarships available to HS seniors Wilbur named to the Wilmington College Dean’s List Opal Van Hoose Ruby Yazell Chris Volk North Adams High School holds annual Homecoming ceremonies Six workers injured in power plant explosion Commissioners hold proclamation ceremony for 4-H Week Senior Profile: Shyanne Tucker Coach Young Classic is Saturday at NAHS Helen Kerr
Girls basketball sectional pairings announced

North Adams head coach Rob Davis will lead his Lady Devils into post season action on Feb. 18 when they battle Huntington in a sectional title game.

Second season begins on Feb. 15 –

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

The “second season” for the local girls’ basketball squads is just around the corner as the Division III and IV sectional tournament brackets were released last weekend.  With the regular season in its final week, the local teams will soon set their sights on the postseason trail.
In Division IV, it has been a tough season to this point for Coach Vohn Hoop and the Manchester Lady Greyhounds, but they will start all over on Wednesday, Feb. 15.  On the night, the number 11 seeded Lady Hounds (2-17) will travel to Northwest High School for an 8 p.m. tip off, matched up with number six seed Paint Valley (9-10) in a sectional semi-final contest.  If the Lady Hounds put it all together and pull off an upset, they would move to the sectional title game on Feb. 18 back at Northwest, facing the number three seeded Glenwood New Boston Lady Tigers (13-5).
The rest of the Adams County girls’ teams will play in the Division III sectional and the first one to see action will be Coach J.R. Kirker and his number seven seed Lady Dragons (5-13).  West Union will travel to Valley High School in Lucasville on Wednesday, Feb. 15 where they will pair up in a sectional semi-final battle with number 10 seed Adena (1-18).  A win there sends the Lady Dragons into the sectional finals where they would meet a familiar face in the number two seeded Lynchburg Lady Mustangs (17-3).  That sectional final is set for Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at Valley High School.
Earning a number four seed in the Division III sectional were the Peebles Lady Indians, under the direction of head coach Billie Jo Justice.  The Lady Indians (11-7) will be in action at Valley High School at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, facing the number five seeded Piketon Lady Redstreaks (13-5) in a sectional championship battle.  A win there sends the Peebles girls to the district semi-finals at Waverly High School on Monday, Feb. 27, where barring upsets, they would likely face the number one seeded Fairland Lady Dragons (15-2).
Finally,  a solid regular season still left Coach Rob Davis and the North Adams Lady Devils with a tough tournament road.  The Lady Devils (14-4) are a number three seed in Division III and will face number six seed Huntington (13-5) in a sectional final contest on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 6:15 p.m. at Valley High School.  A win in that tough match up sends North Adams to the district semis at Waverly on Feb. 25 at 1:45 p.m., where they will likely meet number two seeded Wheelersburg (17-2).
All of the girls tournament brackets can be found online at www.seodab.org and readers can follow the postseason action on the sports pages of The People’s Defender.

