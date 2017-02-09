Janet A. Kennedy, 89 years of Seaman, passed away on Tuesday February 7, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope in the Adams County Medical Regional Center.

She was born in Adams County, OH on August 31, 1927, the daughter of the late Oscar B. and Eva M. (Rea) Fulton. Besides her parents she was also preceded by her husband Paul Kennedy who passed away on January 4, 1970, as well as one son Gary Kennedy, and two brothers Emerson & Gerald Fulton.

Janet was a member of the Seaman United Presbyterian Church as well as an honorary member of Seaman American Legion Post 633. She served on several boards including the Seaman Fall Festival Board and the Tranquility Cemetery Board and was the first lady to serve on the Seaman Village Council.

Janet is survived by her three daughters, Patty (William “Bill”) Wilmoth of Seaman, Debbie (Darrell) Simpson of Seaman and Nancy (Ronald) Rudduck of Wilmington, daughter-in- law Karen Kennedy, two sister-in- laws June Kennedy of Victoria, TX and Ruth Ellen Fulton of Cherry Fork, OH, 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM, Sunday February 12, 2017 at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel in Seaman. Burial will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday February 11, 2017 at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel in Seaman.

The family request donations be made to either the Seaman United Presbyterian Church at P.O. Box 359, Seaman OH 45679 or the Hospice of Hope.

