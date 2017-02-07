River Sweep contest winners announced

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) has announced the winners of the Ohio River Sweep Poster Contest. The Ohio River Sweep is an annual riverbank cleanup held along the Ohio River and its major tributaries.

The Grand Prize winner is Nick Boczek, a fourth grader at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Florence, Ky. He will receive a $500 prize and his artwork will be used to promote the 2017 Ohio River Sweep. In addition, the art department of Immaculate Heart of Mary will receive $100 for art supplies.

The T-shirt Design Winner is Abbigail DiBiaro, a 10th grader at West Union High School. She will receive a $500 prize and her poster design will be used as the T-shirt design for all River Sweep shirts. Each person participating in the River Sweep receives a free T-shirt.

There were 13 other grade level winners, one in each grade level (kindergarten through 12th grade). They each will receive a $50 prize. A complete list of winners and images of their posters is available on the Ohio River Sweep web page.

“We appreciate everyone who submitted a poster this year. It was a joy to view all of the student artwork!” said Lisa Cochran, project manager for River Sweep.

The 2017 Ohio River Sweep will be held Saturday, June 17.

For further information about the Ohio River Sweep, contact Lisa Cochran at 1-800-359-3977, or visit www.OhioRiverSweep.org