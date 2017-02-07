DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient I loved that muddy water, building in the creek Margaret E Broughton Larry A Hanson DP&L press release confirms closing of power plants Eighth grade girls showdown lives up to hype, North Adams wins in overtime, 45-43 Senior Profile: Raeanna Stamm North Adams Football sign-ups coming soon North Adams JV girls go 11-4 with win over Peebles Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week West Union duo headed to the college gridiron Lady Devils make it 11 straight with win at Peebles Adams County residents attend Trump Inauguration A Look back at our Archives Peebles native comes home to film documentary Ohio Valley Wrestling Cub hosting home match on Jan. 31 Ruth A Branscome Velma Hughes Carol L Lewis Betty L Greiner Devils top New Boston 63-53 in finale of Coach Young Classic Lady Devils rout Eastern Pike in Young Classic Indians bounce back with 67-59 win over East OHSAA Baseball Pitch Count Regulation approved for 2017 At the buzzer, Rothwell gives Dragons an overtime win Greyhounds fall to Portsmouth Lady Indians roll past West Union 80-29 From Division II to the Senior Bowl COSI On Wheels visits West Union Elementary News from the Peebles PTO NAJH Basketball hosting ‘Play For The Cure’ Jan. 28 North Adams Elementary recognizes Students and Staff Members of the Month for December Honoring a coaching legend Benefit will assist double-lung transplant patient Peebles to be featured in new documentary Cleaning the stables-the worst job on the farm Wenstrup reselected to serve on House Intelligence Committee Venture Hawks and Sheriff’s Department square off on Feb. 12 Cecil R Dupree Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week Star Wars costume exhibition coming to Museum Center Joyce McGuire Future looking grim for county’s coal-fired power plants Lady Hounds grab win number two, downing Augusta 51-35 Greyhounds down North Adams in SHAC action, 61-50 PHS inducts pair of girls’ squads into Athletic Hall of Fame Michael G Rogers Local business donates shotguns to WUPD Senior Profile: Shannon Runyan Reds employees recognize Dr. King’s ‘Spirit of Service’ Saving Adams County’s power plants North Adams High School announces annual Science Fair Winners Board of Developmentally Disabled holds Jan. 11 swearing-in ceremony Peebles Elementary honors December Students of the Month Adams County villages receive Bike Racks and Fix-it Stations College Credit Plus Program available to high school students Wenstrup selected as Chairman of Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Health 2017 Manchester Homecoming is ‘Super’ Lions put damper on Manchester Homecoming West Union athletes honored by OSSCA Senior Profile: Story Kremin Bickett, Runyan lead Lady Dragons to victory in Manchester Indians improve to 8-3 with Saturday night rout of Portsmouth West Farm Bureau scholarships available to HS seniors Wilbur named to the Wilmington College Dean’s List Opal Van Hoose Ruby Yazell Chris Volk North Adams High School holds annual Homecoming ceremonies Six workers injured in power plant explosion Commissioners hold proclamation ceremony for 4-H Week Senior Profile: Shyanne Tucker Coach Young Classic is Saturday at NAHS Helen Kerr Anna L DeMint The garden that got us through the winter months Virginia L Fricker JV Devils top Northwest 51-34 Senior Profile: Caitlin Young
Written by Peoples Defender
This group of ladies are among the volunteers at the Outreach Center in Peebles. From left, Bernice Beakler , Ruby Jones, Sis McCoy, Shirley Grooms, Angie McCoy, and Stephanie McCoy.

Volunteers focus on service to others –

Story and photos by Patricia Beech –

Jan. 23 – It’s the fourth Monday of the month and a small crowd has gathered outside the Outreach Center on Nixon Avenue in Peebles. Young and old, they wait, chatting in a friendly, neighborly way – waiting for the doors to open.
Inside, Outreach volunteers from the Peebles Church of Christ have prepared a hot dinner and stocked the Center’s clothing room with winter items. They’re taking care of last minute details before they begin serving those waiting outside the door.
The kitchen crew, led by cook Dave Gable, is busy packing chili and peanut butter sandwiches into brown paper bags.
“Delivering hot meals to shut-ins and the elderly is an important part of our ‘In His Hands’ food ministry,” says volunteer Linda Rhoads.  “We encourage everyone else to come in and share a meal here at the Center.”
Debbie Robertson, one of the team of volunteers who delivers the hot meals, says at times the job has led her down roads she didn’t know to the homes of people who didn’t expect her.
“Knocking on the wrong door and discovering that there is a need in that home happens sometimes in this job,” she says as she packs the dinners into a large insulated bag, “We’re the only visitors some of these folks have, and it’s just a blessing to talk to them, to get to know them, and find out what their needs are.”
The Outreach Center’s “By His Hands” hot meal food ministry was the brainchild of volunteer Brandi Persch who says the idea came to her in a dream. She shared her idea with members of her Women’s Circle Group.
“I told them what I wanted to do and Sandy Bailey spoke up and said ‘I’m supposed to help you with that,” Persch says. “Sandy and I, with the help of many volunteers from the church, served twelve people at our first meal on Memorial Day, May 25, 2009, and it’s continued to grow since then.
“As we served others it became clear to us that there was a real need for clothing in our community,” says Persch, “That opened the door for ‘Tabitha’s Clothing’, and shortly thereafter we started the ‘Lydia’s Girls Group’ for teen girls housed at the Wilson’s Children’s Home.”
Initially “By His Hands” and “Tabitha’s Clothing” were based in the Peebles Church of Christ and a nearby residence, respectively. Both quickly outgrew the space allotted to them. “We had plenty of storage space, but not a good place to serve the people,” Stephanie McCoy recalls. “So in 2013 the church elders decided to purchase the town’s former community building for the ministries to use to be able to reach out further into the community.”
In 2013 “Tabitha’s Clothing” was moved into the new Outreach Center, and in January 2015 “By His Hands” volunteers served their first hot meal in the new facility.
“I’m overwhelmed by the Center’s success,” says Persch. “I never imagined it going this far, I thought it was just going to be about providing hot food, but we have accomplished so much more than that.”
Other local churches have also joined the Outreach effort according to Rhoads. “We have volunteers from the Peebles Church of God who brought foam delivery trays, disposable dinner plates, plastic cutlery, and napkins as part of their Vacation Bible School missions this past year, and the Grace Fellowship Church donated canned goods they had left from their after-school program.”
The Peebles High School FFA has also been a valuable contributor to the “By His Hands” ministry. “For many years now the FFA has donated frozen chickens for our hot meals from their Start to Finish Chicken Project, as well as leftover fruit, cheese gift boxes, and BBQ sauce from their FFA fruit sales,” Rhoads says. “From time to time, their members help us serve to log community service hours for their SAE projects.”
The willingness of local groups and individuals to offer their service to the Outreach Center comes as no surprise to Jason Bohl, pastor at the Church of Christ. “Jesus often said the greatest among us is the one willing to serve, and He insisted that greatness is not found in elevating yourself, nor in stepping over others to grasp and take, but in doing something kind for someone else,” Bohl says. “As a church we are simply trying to work for the good of all people, serving each other and serving our community.
Rhoads agrees that the work is something others seem to want to share.
“We have seen many of those who came for meals return later as volunteers to help serve and deliver the meals to others.”
The “By His Hands” food ministry and the “Tabitha’s Clothing” ministry are open to the public the fourth Monday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

