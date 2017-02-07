Manchester lifters compete at Piketon



By Mark Carpenter –

In the midst of basketball season, another group of athletes from Manchester High School was on the competition trail recently, as Coach Jeremy Peters took his MHS Powerlifting squad to participate in the Piketon Invitational.

The Piketon meet consisted of bench squat deadlifting and the results for the Manchester lifters were as follows:

• Hannah Grimes- total weight 380, second in class

• Xena Crummie- total weight 315, Third Place

• James Arias- 790 total weight, fifth in class

• Justin Aldridge- 925 total weight

• Marcus Neeley- 680 total weight

• Austin Stamper- 680 total weight, fifth in class

• Trent Dryden- 990 total weight, fifth in class

• Luke Thompson- 700 total weight

• Wesley Jones- 555 total weight

• Chris Walters- 615 total weight

The next meet for the Manchester Powerlifters is scheduled for Feb. 18 in Danville, Ohio.