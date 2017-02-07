DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient I loved that muddy water, building in the creek Margaret E Broughton Larry A Hanson DP&L press release confirms closing of power plants Eighth grade girls showdown lives up to hype, North Adams wins in overtime, 45-43 Senior Profile: Raeanna Stamm North Adams Football sign-ups coming soon North Adams JV girls go 11-4 with win over Peebles Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week West Union duo headed to the college gridiron Lady Devils make it 11 straight with win at Peebles Adams County residents attend Trump Inauguration A Look back at our Archives Peebles native comes home to film documentary Ohio Valley Wrestling Cub hosting home match on Jan. 31 Ruth A Branscome Velma Hughes Carol L Lewis Betty L Greiner Devils top New Boston 63-53 in finale of Coach Young Classic Lady Devils rout Eastern Pike in Young Classic Indians bounce back with 67-59 win over East OHSAA Baseball Pitch Count Regulation approved for 2017 At the buzzer, Rothwell gives Dragons an overtime win Greyhounds fall to Portsmouth Lady Indians roll past West Union 80-29 From Division II to the Senior Bowl COSI On Wheels visits West Union Elementary News from the Peebles PTO NAJH Basketball hosting ‘Play For The Cure’ Jan. 28 North Adams Elementary recognizes Students and Staff Members of the Month for December Honoring a coaching legend Benefit will assist double-lung transplant patient Peebles to be featured in new documentary Cleaning the stables-the worst job on the farm Wenstrup reselected to serve on House Intelligence Committee Venture Hawks and Sheriff’s Department square off on Feb. 12 Cecil R Dupree Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week Star Wars costume exhibition coming to Museum Center Joyce McGuire Future looking grim for county’s coal-fired power plants Lady Hounds grab win number two, downing Augusta 51-35 Greyhounds down North Adams in SHAC action, 61-50 PHS inducts pair of girls’ squads into Athletic Hall of Fame Michael G Rogers Local business donates shotguns to WUPD Senior Profile: Shannon Runyan Reds employees recognize Dr. King’s ‘Spirit of Service’ Saving Adams County’s power plants North Adams High School announces annual Science Fair Winners Board of Developmentally Disabled holds Jan. 11 swearing-in ceremony Peebles Elementary honors December Students of the Month Adams County villages receive Bike Racks and Fix-it Stations College Credit Plus Program available to high school students Wenstrup selected as Chairman of Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Health 2017 Manchester Homecoming is ‘Super’ Lions put damper on Manchester Homecoming West Union athletes honored by OSSCA Senior Profile: Story Kremin Bickett, Runyan lead Lady Dragons to victory in Manchester Indians improve to 8-3 with Saturday night rout of Portsmouth West Farm Bureau scholarships available to HS seniors Wilbur named to the Wilmington College Dean’s List Opal Van Hoose Ruby Yazell Chris Volk North Adams High School holds annual Homecoming ceremonies Six workers injured in power plant explosion Commissioners hold proclamation ceremony for 4-H Week Senior Profile: Shyanne Tucker Coach Young Classic is Saturday at NAHS Helen Kerr Anna L DeMint The garden that got us through the winter months Virginia L Fricker JV Devils top Northwest 51-34 Senior Profile: Caitlin Young
News

DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

Local officials hoping to push back closure date –

By Patricia Beech –

The Dayton Power & Light company (DP&L) announced plans on Monday, Jan. 30 to move forward with the closing of Adams County’s Stuart and Killen power plants – a decision many say will have devastating consequences for the region.
“Adams County stands to lose not only millions in tax revenue, but 700 employees, 400 of which live in Ohio, will be stripped of their livelihoods,” said Senator Joe Uecker (14th District) who is a strong proponent of coal-based energy. “I am not yet willing to give up on those plants. Coal is the cheapest energy out there and we have plenty of it, and we have the technology to protect the environment as much as is earthly possible”
In a proposal submitted to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) the energy company laid out its future plans for renewable energy projects, grid modernization, and bill payment assistance for customers. The proposal also required DP&L to provide $2 million in shareholder money for workforce and economic development in Adams and Brown Counties in addition to providing direct job training assistance to families directly impacted by the plant closures.
The proposal, which is subject to approval by the PUCO, follows months of negotiations with several agencies and businesses including the Sierra Club, an environmental activist group, which has reached an agreement in principal with DP&L on terms that would retire the Killen and Stuart plants in June 2018.
In an effort to extend the June 2018 deadline, local government officials are reaching out to state leaders and numerous other agencies and groups.
“We’re talking to anybody and everybody who will listen to our concerns,” said Commissioner Brian Baldridge. “We will not leave one rock or piece of coal unturned to find a way to push back the closing date.”
United States Congressman Brad Wenstrup said his office was closely monitoring the situation.
“For Southern Ohio to lose such a central economic force will impact our communities in a very personal way,” Wenstrup told the Defender. “My office and I are keeping in close communication with the local and state leaders who have direct jurisdiction and we will continue our dialogue with them.”
For more on the Monday DP&L press release, go to
http://www.peoplesdefender.com/2017/01/31/dpl-press-release-confirms-closing-of-power-plants/.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender