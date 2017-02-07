DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants

Local officials hoping to push back closure date –

By Patricia Beech –

The Dayton Power & Light company (DP&L) announced plans on Monday, Jan. 30 to move forward with the closing of Adams County’s Stuart and Killen power plants – a decision many say will have devastating consequences for the region.

“Adams County stands to lose not only millions in tax revenue, but 700 employees, 400 of which live in Ohio, will be stripped of their livelihoods,” said Senator Joe Uecker (14th District) who is a strong proponent of coal-based energy. “I am not yet willing to give up on those plants. Coal is the cheapest energy out there and we have plenty of it, and we have the technology to protect the environment as much as is earthly possible”

In a proposal submitted to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) the energy company laid out its future plans for renewable energy projects, grid modernization, and bill payment assistance for customers. The proposal also required DP&L to provide $2 million in shareholder money for workforce and economic development in Adams and Brown Counties in addition to providing direct job training assistance to families directly impacted by the plant closures.

The proposal, which is subject to approval by the PUCO, follows months of negotiations with several agencies and businesses including the Sierra Club, an environmental activist group, which has reached an agreement in principal with DP&L on terms that would retire the Killen and Stuart plants in June 2018.

In an effort to extend the June 2018 deadline, local government officials are reaching out to state leaders and numerous other agencies and groups.

“We’re talking to anybody and everybody who will listen to our concerns,” said Commissioner Brian Baldridge. “We will not leave one rock or piece of coal unturned to find a way to push back the closing date.”

United States Congressman Brad Wenstrup said his office was closely monitoring the situation.

“For Southern Ohio to lose such a central economic force will impact our communities in a very personal way,” Wenstrup told the Defender. “My office and I are keeping in close communication with the local and state leaders who have direct jurisdiction and we will continue our dialogue with them.”

For more on the Monday DP&L press release, go to

http://www.peoplesdefender.com/2017/01/31/dpl-press-release-confirms-closing-of-power-plants/.