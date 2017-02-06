Randy Casto age 60 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Saturday February 4, 2017 at his residence. Randy was born June 15, 1956 the son of the late William E. Casto and Irene (Coil) Casto in West Jefferson, Ohio. Besides his parents he is preceded by his brother Roger.

Survivors include his soul mate Peggy MaHaffey of Lynx, OH; four daughters Becky Manley of Lynx, OH; Elizabeth Manley of Portsmouth, OH; Michelle Mahaffey and Stephanie of Loveland, OH; Heather Potts of West Union, OH; Step Mother Miriam Casto of Columbus, OH; three brothers Bill Casto and Susie of Walldorf, MD; Doug Casto and Kim of Lillstadt, IL; Steve Watson and Ruth of Columbus, OH; two sisters Linda Barrhart and Butch of Plain City, OH; Sherry Alford and Harry of Columbus, OH; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family following cremation. Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family. Family and friends can sign Randy’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhome.com