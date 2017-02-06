Dorothy J Scott

Dorothy Joan Scott, 85, of Manchester passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. She was born June 3, 1931 in Adams County, OH to the late Harry & Bessie (Cummings) Shivener. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James R Scott in 1991.

Joan was a 1949 Graduate of West Union High School and attended Wilmington College. She retired from Equifax where she was an accountant. She is survived by her daughter JoLynn and son-in-law Don Evans of Bristol TN.

A private graveside will be held on Monday, February 6, at the convenience of the family. Wilson Home for Funerals assisted the family with the funeral arrangements.

