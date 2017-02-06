Charles L Hurd

Charles Leonard Hurd, Jr., 54, of West Union, Ohio died Sunday, February 5, 2017 at his home. He was born November 4, 1962 in West Union. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Leonard Hurd, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Priscilla Hurd of Lynx; two daughters: Marjorie (Bryan) Hatton of Hillsboro and Christy (James) White of Winchester; six sons: Carl (Felicia) Hurd of Peebles, Donald (Amy) Fields of Russellville, Ronald (Jilena) Fields of West Union, Daniel (Mandy) Sheppard of New Richmond, Robert (Nicole) Sheppard of Felicity and Justin (Marissa) Perry of Hillsboro; two sisters: Sharon (Leo) Pollard of Lynx and Vickie (Richard) Toller of Portsmouth; five brothers: Kenny Hurd of Nebraska, Kevin (Leah) Hurd of McDermott, Harold Hurd of Lynx, Bryon (Mary) Hurd of Lynx and Brady (Gary) Hurd of Lynx; seven grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hurd will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.