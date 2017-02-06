Bobby Strunk, 73, of Manchester, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was born September 23, 1943 in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Leona (Kilgore) Strunk; wife, Brenda Strunk; sisters: Gladys Williams, Laurina Moser, Lauramae Lang, and Josie Perry, and brothers, Joe “JB” Strunk and Franklin Strunk.

He is survived by his companion, Janet Whaley of Manchester; daughter, Donna (Kevin) Godsey of Toledo; stepdaughter, Della (Daryl) Sheldon of Manchester; stepson, Harry (Selena)Sweet of Russellville; three stepchildren: Julie Whaley and Terry (Christy) Whaley of Manchester, and Michelle (Keith) Steward of Lynx; former wife, Virginia Padgett of Toledo; brother, Lawrence (Debra) Strunk of Toledo; stepbrother, Frankie (Kim) Taylor of Cincinnati; six grandchildren; 12 step grandchildren; eight great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was a coalminer in Kentucky for many years. He was a machinist with Davis Stamping Division in Toledo. He was a member of the Riverside Church near Manchester.

The visitation is from 11 am – 12 pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is at 12 pm. The interment will be at Manchester Cemetery in Manchester. Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union served the family.