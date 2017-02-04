Chester A Lanter

Chester “Chetty” Allen Lanter, age 81 of Bowersville, passed away Monday January 30, 2017 at the Heartland of Beavercreek.

He was born February 2, 1935 in Winchester, Ohio the son of the late Lester Francis and Emma (Barr) Lanter. Chetty worked 38 years as a heavy equipment operator for the Glenn Rhoades Construction Company. He served on the Mt. Orab Fire Department for 25 years and 7 years as Fire Chief. Under his leadership the department’s Cadet Fireman Program was launched in 1975. He also helped to start the Mt. Orab Life Squad and helped construct the Pilgrim Holiness Church (Wesleyan Church) in Mt. Orab in 1964. He served on the Board of Public Affairs for several terms and was also a councilman for several years in Mt. Orab. He was the fire inspector for Sterling Township and in his earlier years he was the projection operator for the Ripley Movie Theatre. Chetty enjoyed working with his hands, hunting and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by three children, Tammi (Dennis) Lanter Shiveley of Batavia, Scott Lanter of Wilmington, and Troy (Jessie) Lanter of Jamestown; two step-children, Lori (John Davenport) Cline of Jamestown, and Ryan (Kim Reed) Cline of Bowersville; one grandson, Connor; four step-grandchildren, Cheyenne, McKinna, Mason, Marley, several nieces and nephews, and his wife Elaine. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by ten siblings, Ralph Lanter, Carl Lanter, Clifford Lanter, Paul Lanter, Glen Lanter, Larry Lanter, Mabel Bloom, Bernice Herrmann, Shirley Swearingen, Connie Conn, one granddaughter, Rebecca Shiveley.

Funeral services were held Saturday February 4, 2017 at the Bowersville United Methodist Church. Rev. Will Duke will be officiated. Burial was in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Bowersville. Memorial contributions may be in Mr. Chester Lanter’s name to the Village of Mt. Orab Fire Department, 107 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

