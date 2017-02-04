Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient I loved that muddy water, building in the creek Margaret E Broughton Larry A Hanson DP&L press release confirms closing of power plants Eighth grade girls showdown lives up to hype, North Adams wins in overtime, 45-43 Senior Profile: Raeanna Stamm North Adams Football sign-ups coming soon North Adams JV girls go 11-4 with win over Peebles Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week West Union duo headed to the college gridiron Lady Devils make it 11 straight with win at Peebles Adams County residents attend Trump Inauguration A Look back at our Archives Peebles native comes home to film documentary Ohio Valley Wrestling Cub hosting home match on Jan. 31 Ruth A Branscome Velma Hughes Carol L Lewis Betty L Greiner Devils top New Boston 63-53 in finale of Coach Young Classic Lady Devils rout Eastern Pike in Young Classic Indians bounce back with 67-59 win over East OHSAA Baseball Pitch Count Regulation approved for 2017 At the buzzer, Rothwell gives Dragons an overtime win Greyhounds fall to Portsmouth Lady Indians roll past West Union 80-29 From Division II to the Senior Bowl COSI On Wheels visits West Union Elementary News from the Peebles PTO NAJH Basketball hosting ‘Play For The Cure’ Jan. 28 North Adams Elementary recognizes Students and Staff Members of the Month for December Honoring a coaching legend Benefit will assist double-lung transplant patient Peebles to be featured in new documentary Cleaning the stables-the worst job on the farm Wenstrup reselected to serve on House Intelligence Committee Venture Hawks and Sheriff’s Department square off on Feb. 12 Cecil R Dupree Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week Star Wars costume exhibition coming to Museum Center Joyce McGuire Future looking grim for county’s coal-fired power plants Lady Hounds grab win number two, downing Augusta 51-35 Greyhounds down North Adams in SHAC action, 61-50 PHS inducts pair of girls’ squads into Athletic Hall of Fame Michael G Rogers Local business donates shotguns to WUPD Senior Profile: Shannon Runyan Reds employees recognize Dr. King’s ‘Spirit of Service’ Saving Adams County’s power plants North Adams High School announces annual Science Fair Winners Board of Developmentally Disabled holds Jan. 11 swearing-in ceremony Peebles Elementary honors December Students of the Month Adams County villages receive Bike Racks and Fix-it Stations College Credit Plus Program available to high school students Wenstrup selected as Chairman of Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Health 2017 Manchester Homecoming is ‘Super’ Lions put damper on Manchester Homecoming West Union athletes honored by OSSCA Senior Profile: Story Kremin Bickett, Runyan lead Lady Dragons to victory in Manchester Indians improve to 8-3 with Saturday night rout of Portsmouth West Farm Bureau scholarships available to HS seniors Wilbur named to the Wilmington College Dean’s List Opal Van Hoose Ruby Yazell Chris Volk North Adams High School holds annual Homecoming ceremonies Six workers injured in power plant explosion Commissioners hold proclamation ceremony for 4-H Week Senior Profile: Shyanne Tucker Coach Young Classic is Saturday at NAHS Helen Kerr Anna L DeMint The garden that got us through the winter months Virginia L Fricker JV Devils top Northwest 51-34 Senior Profile: Caitlin Young North Adams moves to 7-5 with 16-point Homecoming win over Northwest Held to a higher standard Claudia J Purtee Shaylee E Prewitt Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Richard Holsinger J Ruth Madden Frank E Swayne Robert Bechdolt Sara D Hatfield
Chester A Lanter

Chester “Chetty” Allen Lanter, age 81 of Bowersville, passed away Monday January 30, 2017 at the Heartland of Beavercreek.

He was born February 2, 1935 in Winchester, Ohio the son of the late Lester Francis and Emma (Barr) Lanter.  Chetty worked 38 years as a heavy equipment operator for the Glenn Rhoades Construction Company.  He served on the Mt. Orab Fire Department for 25 years and 7 years as Fire Chief.  Under his leadership the department’s Cadet Fireman Program was launched in 1975.  He also helped to start the Mt. Orab Life Squad and helped construct the Pilgrim Holiness Church (Wesleyan Church) in Mt. Orab in 1964.  He served on the Board of Public Affairs for several terms and was also a councilman for several years in Mt. Orab.  He was the fire inspector for Sterling Township and in his earlier years he was the projection operator for the Ripley Movie Theatre.   Chetty enjoyed working with his hands, hunting and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by three children, Tammi (Dennis) Lanter Shiveley of Batavia, Scott Lanter of Wilmington, and Troy (Jessie) Lanter of Jamestown; two step-children, Lori (John Davenport) Cline of Jamestown, and Ryan (Kim Reed) Cline of Bowersville; one grandson, Connor; four step-grandchildren, Cheyenne, McKinna, Mason, Marley, several nieces and nephews, and his wife Elaine.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by ten siblings, Ralph Lanter, Carl Lanter, Clifford Lanter, Paul Lanter, Glen Lanter, Larry Lanter, Mabel Bloom, Bernice Herrmann, Shirley Swearingen, Connie Conn, one granddaughter, Rebecca Shiveley.

Funeral services were held Saturday February 4, 2017 at the Bowersville United Methodist Church.  Rev. Will Duke will be officiated.  Burial was in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Bowersville.  Memorial contributions may be in Mr. Chester Lanter’s name to the Village of Mt. Orab Fire Department, 107 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory in Hillsboro served the family.  To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc

