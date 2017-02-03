Dustin Holbrook age 33 years of Columbus, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017 at his residence. Dustin was born August 22, 1983 the son of Roger Holbrook and the late Tammy Warren in Georgetown, Ohio.

Survivors include his father & step mother Roger Holbrook and Michelle of West Union, OH; son Drayden Holbrook of West Union, OH; daughter Tamara Holbrook of West Union, OH; step daughter Serenity Rowlands of Hillsboro, OH; Paternal Grandmother Rosemarie Holbrook of West Union, OH; Maternal Grandparents Barbara and Donnie Yates of Leesburg, OH; brothers Eric Holbrook of West Union, OH; Matt Warren of Columbus, OH; sisters Jessica Grooms and Curtis of West Union, OH; Storm Holbrook and Charlie Taylor of West Union. Many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday February 6, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. With cremation to follow. Memorials can be made to the family of Dustin Holbrook. Family and friends can sign Dustin’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhome.com