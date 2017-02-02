Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient I loved that muddy water, building in the creek Margaret E Broughton Larry A Hanson DP&L press release confirms closing of power plants Eighth grade girls showdown lives up to hype, North Adams wins in overtime, 45-43 Senior Profile: Raeanna Stamm North Adams Football sign-ups coming soon North Adams JV girls go 11-4 with win over Peebles Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week West Union duo headed to the college gridiron Lady Devils make it 11 straight with win at Peebles Adams County residents attend Trump Inauguration A Look back at our Archives Peebles native comes home to film documentary Ohio Valley Wrestling Cub hosting home match on Jan. 31 Ruth A Branscome Velma Hughes Carol L Lewis Betty L Greiner Devils top New Boston 63-53 in finale of Coach Young Classic Lady Devils rout Eastern Pike in Young Classic Indians bounce back with 67-59 win over East OHSAA Baseball Pitch Count Regulation approved for 2017 At the buzzer, Rothwell gives Dragons an overtime win Greyhounds fall to Portsmouth Lady Indians roll past West Union 80-29 From Division II to the Senior Bowl COSI On Wheels visits West Union Elementary News from the Peebles PTO NAJH Basketball hosting ‘Play For The Cure’ Jan. 28 North Adams Elementary recognizes Students and Staff Members of the Month for December Honoring a coaching legend Benefit will assist double-lung transplant patient Peebles to be featured in new documentary Cleaning the stables-the worst job on the farm Wenstrup reselected to serve on House Intelligence Committee Venture Hawks and Sheriff’s Department square off on Feb. 12 Cecil R Dupree Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week Star Wars costume exhibition coming to Museum Center Joyce McGuire Future looking grim for county’s coal-fired power plants Lady Hounds grab win number two, downing Augusta 51-35 Greyhounds down North Adams in SHAC action, 61-50 PHS inducts pair of girls’ squads into Athletic Hall of Fame Michael G Rogers Local business donates shotguns to WUPD Senior Profile: Shannon Runyan Reds employees recognize Dr. King’s ‘Spirit of Service’ Saving Adams County’s power plants North Adams High School announces annual Science Fair Winners Board of Developmentally Disabled holds Jan. 11 swearing-in ceremony Peebles Elementary honors December Students of the Month Adams County villages receive Bike Racks and Fix-it Stations College Credit Plus Program available to high school students Wenstrup selected as Chairman of Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Health 2017 Manchester Homecoming is ‘Super’ Lions put damper on Manchester Homecoming West Union athletes honored by OSSCA Senior Profile: Story Kremin Bickett, Runyan lead Lady Dragons to victory in Manchester Indians improve to 8-3 with Saturday night rout of Portsmouth West Farm Bureau scholarships available to HS seniors Wilbur named to the Wilmington College Dean’s List Opal Van Hoose Ruby Yazell Chris Volk North Adams High School holds annual Homecoming ceremonies Six workers injured in power plant explosion Commissioners hold proclamation ceremony for 4-H Week Senior Profile: Shyanne Tucker Coach Young Classic is Saturday at NAHS Helen Kerr Anna L DeMint The garden that got us through the winter months Virginia L Fricker JV Devils top Northwest 51-34 Senior Profile: Caitlin Young North Adams moves to 7-5 with 16-point Homecoming win over Northwest Held to a higher standard Claudia J Purtee Shaylee E Prewitt Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Richard Holsinger J Ruth Madden Frank E Swayne Robert Bechdolt Sara D Hatfield Barbara Goodwin Jeffrey Frederick Grace E Myers
Two humble men

By Mark Carpenter –

By Mark Carpenter –

In my years here at the paper, I have been privileged to be part of many special nights, some of them in the arenas of sports and some of them not.  Last Friday night at North Adams was another of those nights that will rank as unforgettable when I someday put away the camera and the notebook and reflect on the journey.
When I originally heard that Mr. Tom Breeze was going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame at NAHS, my first thought was “oh my, he probably won’t even show up.”  Now that is not because Mr. Breeze is afraid of the spotlight, but because he is one of the most humble men you will ever meet.  (And if you have never met Tom Breeze, you are certainly missing out on a treat.)
So I was looking forward to making it to Seaman on Friday night to watch a man receive a well-deserved honor and get my chance to congratulate him and spend a few minutes with my microphone stuck in his face.  Trying to get him to be serious for long enough to answer my question was a chore, but when he did, I got the answer I expected, which was for him, “it was always about the kids.”  Did you expect anything else?
One of the measures of a great man is the impact he has on the lives of others, and judging from the reaction of the crowd on Friday night, the number of well-wishers who stopped to say hello, and the reaction on social media, Mr. Breeze must have done something right.  Some of the Facebook reactions to a photo I posed from the ceremony, “Great guy-well deserved honor”, “One great man”, “One of the greats”, “Such a well-deserved honor”, “One great man and teacher”, “They don’t come any better”, “Always been a Hall of Famer in my book”, “Could not have honored a better person”, and “No one deserves it more than you do.”  My first response was “How did he fool all these people?”, while his first responses was, “They must have run out of candidates.” See what I meant, humble.
As we go through life, we can only hope that somewhere along the way we make friends like Tom Breeze.  I consider it an honor to have met him so many years ago and to know that he still is a friend to this day.  We don’t see each other except for the occasional crossing of paths in the NAHS gym, but I always know then that I am in the presence of greatness at that moment.  Through the wonders of Facebook, we might send a message back and forth every once in awhile, which he will undoubtedly do after he reads this and declares me ready for some mental institution.  Anyway, congratulations from me Mr. Breeze, I don’t care how many candidates there were, they picked the right one.
Mr. Breeze was not the only one who grabbed center stage on Friday night as one very deserving female athlete joined him as a Hall of Famer and then just the night before, I found out that Friday’s festivities were going to be opened by another special moment.
Watching the Green Devils the past couple of years, I always saw the young man who led them on the floor before every game, but I never paid much attention to him beyond seeing him work hard on the bench as the team manager, but I was told that I had better be there by 5 on Friday to see the big moment for one Hunter Rapp.  Hunter was going to crack the starting lineup for the North Adams freshman team, in uniform and in action, and talk about making the most of your moment in the spotlight.
With my added responsibilities in this office, I find it difficult to get anywhere by 5 o’clock but I made it on Friday night with time to spare and was in position when the opening tip of the freshman contest went to North Adams and then to Hunter, who was ready about 10 feet from the basket.  One dribble and swish, nothing but net!  Put his name in the scorebook!  Back down the floor to play a little defense and then Hunter retired for the night, after putting the first two points of a big evening on the board and taking home a perfect shooting percentage. Does it get any better than that?
All of those early mornings spent in the NAHS gym doing nothing but shooting basketballs paid off when Hunter hit the stage for his big moment.  After hitting his big shot, Hunter just went right back to what he loves doing, taking care of the Green Devils, showing no outward emotion to the big cheers he was receiving, just ready to get his hand on some popcorn.
Did I mention the word humble?  As I look back, I realize that I was in the presence of two humble men on Friday night, both of them Hall of Famers in their own way.  It really was a special night for everybody.

