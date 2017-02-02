Senior Profile: Camron Gordley

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Camron Gordley
SCHOOL: Peebles High School
PARENTS: Yancy Gordley and Dannette McClanahan
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT: Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Winning the SHAC Gold Ball and two district championships so far
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Waylon Jennings
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Nashville, Tenn,
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: The Rocky Saga
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Bonanza, Gunsmoke
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Any of Coach Arey’s classes
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Kickin’ it with my friends
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Joe’s Crab Shack
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Hugh Hefner
FUTURE PLANS: Go to college to play basketball and study Business