Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF

Written by Peoples Defender
Karli Beasley, left, and Tom Breeze are the newest members of the North Adams High School Athletic Hall of Fame, inducted in ceremonies held on Jan. 27.

Ceremonies held on Jan. 27 –

Story and photo Mark Carpenter –

The 20th and 21st members of the North Adams High School Athletic Hall of Fame were inducted last Friday night, Jan. 27, as a popular teacher and coach and a multi-talented two-sport star became the latest pair to see their plaques placed on the wall outside the school’s gymnasium.
All you had to do to see the popularity of the evening’s first inductee was to watch the steady flow of former students, players, and colleagues who made their way to his seat to greet and congratulate him, plus the loud ovation he received when he was introduced.
One of the most popular educators to ever grace the hallways at North Adams High School was Mr. Tom Breeze, and on Friday night he took his rightful place as a Hall of Famer.
Breeze is a former Bulldog as a graduate of Maysville (Ky.) High School and Eastern Kentucky University, and he served a stint in the United States Marine Corps.  He began his teaching career at the old Winchester High School, where he taught for two years before moving away from the county.  He returned in 1971 to teach in Adams County and stayed in the classroom until his 1991 retirement.
Breeze was the boys varsity basketball coach from 1973 until 1980 and his team won the school’s first sectional championship in 1975, when his 4-14 regular season squad defeated Fred Edgington’s Manchester team for the sectional crown.
After a break, Breeze returned to the sidelines in the 1980’s to handle the coaching duties of the boys’ JV team.  He currently resides in Winchester with his wife Wilma and his plaque will hang on the wall beside that of his son Deron.
“The older I get, the more appreciative I am,” said Breeze.  “The thing about it is that’s it’s been the kids, that’s all it has ever been with me.  I still have kids that stop in and see me and I still communicate with a lot of them, and it is worth it to me.  They were my life when I was teaching school.”
The next inductee will go down in the annal of North Adams athletic as one of the finest multi-sport athletes in school history.  Karli Beasley was a 2010 graduate of North Adams, where she was a four-year basketball and volleyball player.  She ranks third all-time in scoring at NAHS with her career total of 1,455 points and earned All-Conference honors her sophomore, junior, and senior seasons.
Beasley was named First Team All-District in her junior and senior years, and was named the Division III District Player of the Year as a senior.  She went on to continue her basketball career at the University of Findlay.
On the volleyball court, she still holds the school record for points served and aces.  She was named First Team All-District after her senior campaign.
“It is almost surreal because the Hall of Fame is like something I dreamed about when I was a kid, so when I got the call, I was really surprised,” said Beasley.  “I am very thankful, honored, and humbled to be up there on the wall with all the people I looked up to.”
“Coach Rob Davis uses to referee my games when I was in elementary schools and I was always real nervous around him and then when I finally got to high school we had a love-hate relationship, but more love even though we did sometimes butt heads.  My Dad was always there and coached me all the way up to eighth grade and then in volleyball I am very thankful for all the time that Coach Katie Ragan spent on me.”
“The fans at North Adams were always the greatest.”
Beasley is currently working on a Doctorate in Physical Therapy at Marshall University.

