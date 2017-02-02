Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier

The Adams County Manor Home Health program began in June 2016.. They provide great care to the community with a smile—making the need for nursing and therapy easier for you directly in your home. With their team of Physical, Occupational and Speech therapists at ACM Home Health, they are ready to care for you, or your loved one. And if it is a nurse you need, they are happy to provide you with excellent care.

Adams County Manor Home Health currently provides care to Adams, Brown, Highland, Pike, and Scioto County residents. Their goal as a Home Health provider within the community is to keep you safe, independent, and comfortable in your home.

Please allow Adams County Manor Home Health to make your road to recovery easier. To contact them, please call (937) 544-2755, or stop by and see them at 206 North Pleasant Street in West Union—directly beside Gustin Realty.