Margaret E. Broughton, 61 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Margaret was born in West Union, Ohio, on June 7, 1955, the daughter of the late Harlan Ross and Nettie Mae Ross. Margaret worked as a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by three brothers. Margaret is survived by her husband, Clyde Broughton, whom she married in 1976. Margaret also leaves behind two brothers, Sherman Ross, of Seaman, and Johny Ross, of Portsmouth, as well as two sisters, Thelma Ross, of Portsmouth, and Sheryl Ross, of West Union. She will be missed by sisters-in-law, Lisa Broughton and Joyce Brickey, and niece Crystal Broughton. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to her caregiver, Emma.

Funeral services, officiated by Bill Kirby, will be held on Friday, February 3, 2017, at 1:00 PM, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman. Burial will follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery in Seaman.

Friends and family may pay their respects at the funeral home from 12:00 PM until the time of the service on Friday, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

