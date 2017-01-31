Larry A. Hanson age 67 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at his residence. Larry was born November 01, 1949 the son of the late Gladys Loran (Roe) Hanson and Robert “Bob” Hanson in Cedar Mills, Ohio. Larry was a member of the West Union Masonic Lodge #43 and a teamster member.

Survivors include his wife Kathy Hanson of West Union, OH; two sons Joel Hanson and Brie of Manchester, OH, Bradley Hanson of Londonderry, OH; his father Robert “Bob” Hanson of Seaman, OH; two brothers Jerry Hanson of Seaman, OH; Ron Hanson of Knoxville, TN; three grandchildren Aaron, Maxx and Lyrric.

Funeral services will be held Thursday February 2, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Owen Applegate officiating. Burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home with Masonic Services at 7:00 P.M.

Memorials can be made to the St Jude's Children's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.