Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

For most of the 2016-17 season, North Adams junior center Avery Harper has been an unstoppable force in the paint for the Lady Devils, but recently she also became an unstoppable force in online voting. By virtue of a fan online vote at maxpreps.com, Harper was named the MaxPreps/JJHuddle Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for Week 7 of the season.

The 6’1” junior was nominated for her three consecutive double-double performances on the court, 16 points and 14 rebounds in a 52-37 win over Fairfield on Jan. 9, 15 points and 12 rebounds in a 64-42 win over Fayetteville on Jan. 5, and 12 points and 12 rebounds in a 68-30 win over Whiteoak on Jan. 12. A fan-generated contest at MaxPreps picks two winners each week and Harper was chosen as one, along with Holly Wilson of Hardin Northern High School.

At press time, the Lady Devils were in the midst of an 11-game winning streak and were just one win away from clinching another Southern Hills Athletic Conference championship.