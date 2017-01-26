Lady Devils rout Eastern Pike in Young Classic

Hupp’s 27 leads North Adams to 76-16 victory –

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter –

Most of the time when your team scores the first 25 points of a game, your chances of winning grow exponentially. That was the case at Saturday’s Coach Young Classic for the North Adams Lady Devils as they participated in the only girls’ game of the event. The Lady Devils were on top of their game, using that game-opening 25-point run to manhandle an outmanned squad from Eastern Pike, handing the Lady Eagles a 76-16 pounding to stretch their winning streak to ten and improve to 12-3 on the season on the season.

“We had seen them play and knew they had been struggling and just wanted to come out with our intensity up without a let up,” said North Adams head coach Rob Davis after the big win. “We’ve been known to start out slow, but today we played really well.”

The majority of the game was spent with the Lady Devils’ defense forcing turnovers, resulting in uncontested layup on the other end, many of them by junior Lakyn Hupp, who finished with a game-high 27 points. Hupp had five of those easy scores in the first quarter as North Adams raced to the insurmountable lead, adding late first quarter three-pointers from Brooklyn Stout and Madee Shipley to go up 25-0 as Coach Davis had used nearly everyone on his roster in the first eight minutes.

Eastern Pike finally broke their 10-minutes scoring drought with a basket by Morgan Legg to begin the second period, but the Lady Devils answered with a three-pointer by Brooklyn Wylie, plus baskets by Madison Jenkins and McKayla Raines, Eastern got a pair of treys from sophomore guard Olivia Hatfield, but a stick back by Wylie and another easy score from Hupp send the two teams to the halftime break with North Adams comfortably in front 39-8.

“In the second half, I told the girls that we wanted to act like it was a two or three-point ball game and we wanted to just execute,” added Coach Davis. “It’s going to be that way at tournament time and we needed to keep our focus, which I thought we did. We just wanted to walk it up the court and run our offense.”

The Lady Devils continued to roll after the intermission, completely blowing the game open in the third quarter. After Hatfield hit her third trey for the Lady Eagles to make it 43-11, North Adams scored the next 19 points, getting four buckets from Hupp, a steal and score from Taylor Hesler, another Stout three, and two baskets from Maddie Toole to turn this contest into a laugher, taking a 62-11 lead.

Even as they tried to slow the pace down in the final stanza, the Lady Devils continued to add to their huge advantage, scoring the first 11 points of the fourth quarter. That run began with Hupp getting an old-fashioned three-point play and then Caitlin Young firing in a three-point shot from well beyond the arc. A basket by Wylie and then a Hesler three from the corner built the lead up to 73-14, and the final horn sounded a minute later on the 12th North Adams win of the season by the final count of 76-16.

As they tend to do, the Lady Devils put most of their roster in the scoring column, with 11 players scoring in the Saturday afternoon win, led by Hupp’s 27. No one else reached double figures, with Avery Harper getting 9 and Brooklyn Wylie and Taylor Hesler 7 apiece.

Olivia Hatfield led Eastern Pike with 9 points, all coming on three-point goals.

With very little turnaround time, the Lady Devils, who held a one-game conference lead at press time, were back in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play on Monday, Jan. 23, as they traveled to Peebles to face the Lady Indians in a battle of county rivals. On Thursday, Jan. 26, North Adams will host the Manchester Lady Greyhounds in SHAC action on Pee-Wee Night in Seaman.

Eastern Pike

0 8 6 2 –16

North Adams

25 14 23 14 –76

E. Pike (16): Hatfield 3 0-0 9, Legg 2 0-1 4, Dearth 1 0-0 2, Fremont 0 1-4 1, Team 6 1-5 16.

N. Adams (76): Wylie 3 0-0 7, Hesler 3 0-0 7, Toole 2 0-1 4, Louden 1 0-0 2, Hupp 11 5-6 27, Stout 2 0-0 6, Shipley 1 0-0 3, C. Young 1 1-2 4, Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Raines 1 1-2 3, Harper 4 1-2 9, Team 31 8-13 76.

Three-Point Goals:

E. Pike (3): Hatfield 3

N. Adams (6); Wylie 1, Hesler 1, Stout 2, Shipley 1, C.Young 1