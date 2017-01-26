Devils top New Boston 63-53 in finale of Coach Young Classic Lady Devils rout Eastern Pike in Young Classic Indians bounce back with 67-59 win over East OHSAA Baseball Pitch Count Regulation approved for 2017 At the buzzer, Rothwell gives Dragons an overtime win Greyhounds fall to Portsmouth Lady Indians roll past West Union 80-29 From Division II to the Senior Bowl COSI On Wheels visits West Union Elementary News from the Peebles PTO NAJH Basketball hosting ‘Play For The Cure’ Jan. 28 North Adams Elementary recognizes Students and Staff Members of the Month for December Honoring a coaching legend Benefit will assist double-lung transplant patient Peebles to be featured in new documentary Cleaning the stables-the worst job on the farm Wenstrup reselected to serve on House Intelligence Committee Venture Hawks and Sheriff’s Department square off on Feb. 12 Cecil R Dupree Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week Star Wars costume exhibition coming to Museum Center Joyce McGuire Future looking grim for county’s coal-fired power plants Lady Hounds grab win number two, downing Augusta 51-35 Greyhounds down North Adams in SHAC action, 61-50 PHS inducts pair of girls’ squads into Athletic Hall of Fame Michael G Rogers Local business donates shotguns to WUPD Senior Profile: Shannon Runyan Reds employees recognize Dr. King’s ‘Spirit of Service’ Saving Adams County’s power plants North Adams High School announces annual Science Fair Winners Board of Developmentally Disabled holds Jan. 11 swearing-in ceremony Peebles Elementary honors December Students of the Month Adams County villages receive Bike Racks and Fix-it Stations College Credit Plus Program available to high school students Wenstrup selected as Chairman of Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Health 2017 Manchester Homecoming is ‘Super’ Lions put damper on Manchester Homecoming West Union athletes honored by OSSCA Senior Profile: Story Kremin Bickett, Runyan lead Lady Dragons to victory in Manchester Indians improve to 8-3 with Saturday night rout of Portsmouth West Farm Bureau scholarships available to HS seniors Wilbur named to the Wilmington College Dean’s List Opal Van Hoose Ruby Yazell Chris Volk North Adams High School holds annual Homecoming ceremonies Six workers injured in power plant explosion Commissioners hold proclamation ceremony for 4-H Week Senior Profile: Shyanne Tucker Coach Young Classic is Saturday at NAHS Helen Kerr Anna L DeMint The garden that got us through the winter months Virginia L Fricker JV Devils top Northwest 51-34 Senior Profile: Caitlin Young North Adams moves to 7-5 with 16-point Homecoming win over Northwest Held to a higher standard Claudia J Purtee Shaylee E Prewitt Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Richard Holsinger J Ruth Madden Frank E Swayne Robert Bechdolt Sara D Hatfield Barbara Goodwin Jeffrey Frederick Grace E Myers Johnny A Sullender Sr. Senator Joe Uecker sworn-in for second term Wenstrup sworn in for third term in House Ronald L Chochard Patrick P Clift Samuel W Freeland Senior Profile: Casey Mullenix Lady Dragons win ugly, taking Classic consolation game over Manchester, 48-45 Greyhounds roll by West Union to take Classic consolation game, 82-58 History made as Ward takes oath of office Peter A Bennington Tangela R King McDonald’s Classic crowns 2016 champions MVP Arey leads Peebles to McDonald’s Classic title, Indians outlast North Adams 82-76 in double overtime thriller Lady Devils get Classic three-peat, make it 10 of 11, 14 titles for Coach Davis Senior Profile: Raegan Dick Teaching students the power of giving Kids at Children’s Home gifted with shopping spree Marion Liming Dorothy Huff John R Murphy Michael L McAninch Rita Rogers Edward L Combs Ronald W Staggs Mary H Grooms Gladys Wilson Donald Barnhill
Lady Devils rout Eastern Pike in Young Classic

Written by Mark Carpenter
As usual, the North Adams Lady Devils used their intense pressure to convert defense into offense as they forced Eastern Pike into turnovers that resulted in easy scores as North Adams cruised to a 76-16 win in the 2017 Coach Young Classic.

Hupp’s 27 leads North Adams to 76-16 victory –

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter –

Most of the time when your team scores the first 25 points of a game, your chances of winning grow exponentially.  That was the case at Saturday’s Coach Young Classic for the North Adams Lady Devils as they participated in the only girls’ game of the event. The Lady Devils were on top of their game, using that game-opening 25-point run to manhandle an outmanned squad from Eastern Pike, handing the Lady Eagles a 76-16 pounding to stretch their winning streak to ten and improve to 12-3 on the season on the season.
“We had seen them play and knew they had been struggling and just wanted to come out with our intensity up without a let up,” said North Adams head coach Rob Davis after the big win.  “We’ve been known to start out slow, but today we played really well.”
The majority of the game was spent with the Lady Devils’ defense forcing turnovers, resulting in uncontested layup on the other end, many of them by junior Lakyn Hupp, who finished with a game-high 27 points.  Hupp had five of those easy scores in the first quarter as North Adams raced to the insurmountable lead, adding late first quarter three-pointers from Brooklyn Stout and Madee Shipley to go up 25-0 as Coach Davis had used nearly everyone on his roster in the first eight minutes.
Eastern Pike finally broke their 10-minutes scoring drought with a basket by Morgan Legg to begin the second period, but the Lady Devils answered with a three-pointer by Brooklyn Wylie, plus baskets by Madison Jenkins and McKayla Raines,  Eastern got a pair of treys from sophomore guard Olivia Hatfield, but a stick back by Wylie and another easy score from Hupp send the two teams to the halftime break with North Adams comfortably in front 39-8.

North Adams’ Charlee Louden, left, goes up for a layup attempt during action from Saturday at the Coach Young Classic at NAHS. Louden and her teammates rolled to a 76-16 win over Eastern Pike.

“In the second half, I told the girls that we wanted to act like it was a two or three-point ball game and we wanted to just execute,” added Coach Davis.  “It’s going to be that way at tournament time and we needed to keep our focus, which I thought we did. We just wanted to walk it up the court and run our offense.”
The Lady Devils continued to roll after the intermission, completely blowing the game open in the third quarter.  After Hatfield hit her third trey for the Lady Eagles to make it 43-11, North Adams scored the next 19 points, getting four buckets from Hupp, a steal and score from Taylor Hesler, another Stout three, and two baskets from Maddie Toole to turn this contest into a laugher, taking a 62-11 lead.
Even as they tried to slow the pace down in the final stanza, the Lady Devils continued to add to their huge advantage, scoring the first 11 points of the fourth quarter.  That run began with Hupp getting an old-fashioned three-point play and then Caitlin Young firing in a three-point shot from well beyond the arc.  A basket by Wylie and then a Hesler three from the corner built the lead up to 73-14, and the final horn sounded a minute later on the 12th North Adams win of the season by the final count of 76-16.
As they tend to do, the Lady Devils put most of their roster in the scoring column, with 11 players scoring in the Saturday afternoon win, led by Hupp’s 27.  No one else reached double figures, with Avery Harper getting 9 and Brooklyn Wylie and Taylor Hesler 7 apiece.
Olivia Hatfield led Eastern Pike with 9 points, all coming on three-point goals.
With very little turnaround time, the Lady Devils, who held a one-game conference lead at press time,  were back in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play on Monday, Jan. 23, as they traveled to Peebles to face the Lady Indians in a battle of county rivals.  On Thursday, Jan. 26, North Adams will host the Manchester Lady Greyhounds in SHAC action on Pee-Wee Night in Seaman.

Eastern Pike
0  8  6  2  –16
North Adams
25  14  23  14  –76

E. Pike (16): Hatfield 3 0-0 9, Legg 2 0-1 4, Dearth 1 0-0 2, Fremont 0 1-4 1, Team 6 1-5 16.
N. Adams (76): Wylie 3 0-0 7, Hesler 3 0-0 7, Toole 2 0-1 4, Louden 1 0-0 2, Hupp 11 5-6 27, Stout 2 0-0 6, Shipley 1 0-0 3, C. Young 1 1-2 4, Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Raines 1 1-2 3, Harper 4 1-2 9, Team 31 8-13 76.
Three-Point Goals:
E. Pike (3): Hatfield 3
N. Adams (6); Wylie 1, Hesler 1, Stout 2, Shipley 1, C.Young 1

