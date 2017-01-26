Devils top New Boston 63-53 in finale of Coach Young Classic Lady Devils rout Eastern Pike in Young Classic Indians bounce back with 67-59 win over East OHSAA Baseball Pitch Count Regulation approved for 2017 At the buzzer, Rothwell gives Dragons an overtime win Greyhounds fall to Portsmouth Lady Indians roll past West Union 80-29 From Division II to the Senior Bowl COSI On Wheels visits West Union Elementary News from the Peebles PTO NAJH Basketball hosting ‘Play For The Cure’ Jan. 28 North Adams Elementary recognizes Students and Staff Members of the Month for December Honoring a coaching legend Benefit will assist double-lung transplant patient Peebles to be featured in new documentary Cleaning the stables-the worst job on the farm Wenstrup reselected to serve on House Intelligence Committee Venture Hawks and Sheriff’s Department square off on Feb. 12 Cecil R Dupree Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week Star Wars costume exhibition coming to Museum Center Joyce McGuire Future looking grim for county’s coal-fired power plants Lady Hounds grab win number two, downing Augusta 51-35 Greyhounds down North Adams in SHAC action, 61-50 PHS inducts pair of girls’ squads into Athletic Hall of Fame Michael G Rogers Local business donates shotguns to WUPD Senior Profile: Shannon Runyan Reds employees recognize Dr. King’s ‘Spirit of Service’ Saving Adams County’s power plants North Adams High School announces annual Science Fair Winners Board of Developmentally Disabled holds Jan. 11 swearing-in ceremony Peebles Elementary honors December Students of the Month Adams County villages receive Bike Racks and Fix-it Stations College Credit Plus Program available to high school students Wenstrup selected as Chairman of Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Health 2017 Manchester Homecoming is ‘Super’ Lions put damper on Manchester Homecoming West Union athletes honored by OSSCA Senior Profile: Story Kremin Bickett, Runyan lead Lady Dragons to victory in Manchester Indians improve to 8-3 with Saturday night rout of Portsmouth West Farm Bureau scholarships available to HS seniors Wilbur named to the Wilmington College Dean’s List Opal Van Hoose Ruby Yazell Chris Volk North Adams High School holds annual Homecoming ceremonies Six workers injured in power plant explosion Commissioners hold proclamation ceremony for 4-H Week Senior Profile: Shyanne Tucker Coach Young Classic is Saturday at NAHS Helen Kerr Anna L DeMint The garden that got us through the winter months Virginia L Fricker JV Devils top Northwest 51-34 Senior Profile: Caitlin Young North Adams moves to 7-5 with 16-point Homecoming win over Northwest Held to a higher standard Claudia J Purtee Shaylee E Prewitt Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Richard Holsinger J Ruth Madden Frank E Swayne Robert Bechdolt Sara D Hatfield Barbara Goodwin Jeffrey Frederick Grace E Myers Johnny A Sullender Sr. Senator Joe Uecker sworn-in for second term Wenstrup sworn in for third term in House Ronald L Chochard Patrick P Clift Samuel W Freeland Senior Profile: Casey Mullenix Lady Dragons win ugly, taking Classic consolation game over Manchester, 48-45 Greyhounds roll by West Union to take Classic consolation game, 82-58 History made as Ward takes oath of office Peter A Bennington Tangela R King McDonald’s Classic crowns 2016 champions MVP Arey leads Peebles to McDonald’s Classic title, Indians outlast North Adams 82-76 in double overtime thriller Lady Devils get Classic three-peat, make it 10 of 11, 14 titles for Coach Davis Senior Profile: Raegan Dick Teaching students the power of giving Kids at Children’s Home gifted with shopping spree Marion Liming Dorothy Huff John R Murphy Michael L McAninch Rita Rogers Edward L Combs Ronald W Staggs Mary H Grooms Gladys Wilson Donald Barnhill
Indians bounce back with 67-59 win over East

Written by Peoples Defender
Peebles’ Logan Gordley maneuvers past East’s Akia Brown to get off a shot attempt in action from the 2017 Coach Young Classic. Gordley scored 7 points in the 67-59 win for the Indians.

Peebles gets ‘W’ in Coach Young Classic –

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

After a potentially costly conference loss at Ripley the previous night, the Peebles Indians had little time to think about that as a quick Saturday morning turnaround at the Coach Young Classic saw them with an 11:45 a.m. match up with the Tartans of Sciotoville East.  Perhaps the Indians took out some frustration from the night before as they lead most of the way by double digits before finally downing the Tartans by a final score of 67-59.
“We got home late on Friday night, then had the kids in early this morning for a shoot around and scouting report,” said Peebles head coach Josh Arey.  “It’s a little tough on the kids but sometimes in tournament play you have to play an early game so it was a good experience for us.”
“Overall it was a good team win for us over a quality team.”
The Indians took an early lead behind the strong play of junior Bostin Robinson and took a 10-7 lead on a jumper by Logan Gordley.  A later three-point play by East’s Akia Brown tied the game at 12 but Peebles scored the final six points of the first quarter, with baskets by Tanner Arey and Blake Stivers and two Camron Gordley free throws.
“Bostin was able to get out in transition and get a couple of baskets and that always helps his confidence,” said Coach Arey.  “That’s a big key for any kid, especially him.”
East opened the second stanza with four points, but the Indians answered with two buckets by Robinson to maintain their advantage.  Leading 22-18, Peebles went on an 13-2 run behind Robinson and Gordley to open up a 15-point lead and until the fourth quarter, their lead stayed in double digits.  The Tartans got a three-pointer from Kyle Flannery, who would finish with a game-high 28 points, to close out the first half with Peebles on top 38-25.
The lead bulged to 16 as the second half began with scores by Arey and a Camron Gordley free throw and the two sides matched baskets with the lead jumping to 49-32 on an Arey driving layup with three minutes go in the third quarter, but another late trey by Flannery brought the Tartans within 51-39 moving into the final eight minutes.
With the clock as their enemy, East began to slowly chop into the Peebles lead in the final period, finally getting the margin back to single digits at 57-48 with 3:41 to play in the game.  Peebles countered that with a clutch three-pointer by Ethan Parrett, a bucket which seemed to take some of the wind out of the Tartan sails.  Back with the double digit lead, the Indians slowed down the pace and began the inevitable march to the free throw line.  Parrett hit three of four attempts but yet another long three by Flannery brought the Peebles lead back down to 64-56, but only 29 ticks were left on the clock.
Garrett was fouled again and hit one of two and another East three-pointer,this one by Brown made it 65-59, but with under 10 seconds to play.  Again, the Peebles inbounds pass came to Parrett and again he was fouled, this time he sank both shots accounting for the final change on the scoreboard in an eight-point win for the Tribe.
“I thought we made some silly decisions down the stretch, but kids are kids,” said Arey.  “When we get to the point that you don’t take bad shots and make silly turnovers, then start to become a better basketball team and we’re getting there.  I never really felt uncomfortable with our lead today, but I never really felt comfortable either. I thought our kids hung in defensively and on the glass, holding them to just one shot. When we do those things, we can be pretty good.”
The Indians (9-4) were again led in scoring by Camron Gordley, who dropped in 22 points, including 4 of 5 from the foul line, a place where he has struggled at times this season.  Peebles also got a double figure effort from Bostin Robinson, who pumped in 17 points, nine of them in the second quarter when the Indians built their lead.  Ethan Parrett added 9, all of those in the final quarter, with Tanner Arey scoring 8 and Logan Gordley 7 for the winners.
“Camron is a load inside and whenever we are able to get it to him close to the basket, he’s hard to handle,” says Coach Arey.  “We were able to do that today, just capitalizing on what the defense gave us.”
Kyle Flannery topped the Tartans with a big 28-point day, with Akia Brown adding 16.
The Indians remain in non-conference play for the next week, traveling to Piketon on Jan. 24 and then hosting Clermont Northeastern on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Sciotoville East
12  13  14  20 –59
Peebles
18  20  13  16  –67

East (59): Flannery 11 2-2 28, Lowe 1 3-4 6, Douthat 1 2-2 4, Brown 7 1-3 16, Bruton 1 1-2 3, Hatcher 1 0-0 2, Team 22 9-13 59.
Peebles (67): Arey 4 0-2 8, Robinson 8 1-2 17, Parrett 1 6-8 9, Stivers 1 0-0 2, Browning 0 2-2 2, L. Gordley 2 3-4 7, C. Gordley 9 4-5 22, Team 25 16-23 67.
Three-Point Goals:
East (6): Flannery 4, Lowe 1, Brown 1
Peebles (1): Parrett 1

