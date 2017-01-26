Indians bounce back with 67-59 win over East

Peebles gets ‘W’ in Coach Young Classic –

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

After a potentially costly conference loss at Ripley the previous night, the Peebles Indians had little time to think about that as a quick Saturday morning turnaround at the Coach Young Classic saw them with an 11:45 a.m. match up with the Tartans of Sciotoville East. Perhaps the Indians took out some frustration from the night before as they lead most of the way by double digits before finally downing the Tartans by a final score of 67-59.

“We got home late on Friday night, then had the kids in early this morning for a shoot around and scouting report,” said Peebles head coach Josh Arey. “It’s a little tough on the kids but sometimes in tournament play you have to play an early game so it was a good experience for us.”

“Overall it was a good team win for us over a quality team.”

The Indians took an early lead behind the strong play of junior Bostin Robinson and took a 10-7 lead on a jumper by Logan Gordley. A later three-point play by East’s Akia Brown tied the game at 12 but Peebles scored the final six points of the first quarter, with baskets by Tanner Arey and Blake Stivers and two Camron Gordley free throws.

“Bostin was able to get out in transition and get a couple of baskets and that always helps his confidence,” said Coach Arey. “That’s a big key for any kid, especially him.”

East opened the second stanza with four points, but the Indians answered with two buckets by Robinson to maintain their advantage. Leading 22-18, Peebles went on an 13-2 run behind Robinson and Gordley to open up a 15-point lead and until the fourth quarter, their lead stayed in double digits. The Tartans got a three-pointer from Kyle Flannery, who would finish with a game-high 28 points, to close out the first half with Peebles on top 38-25.

The lead bulged to 16 as the second half began with scores by Arey and a Camron Gordley free throw and the two sides matched baskets with the lead jumping to 49-32 on an Arey driving layup with three minutes go in the third quarter, but another late trey by Flannery brought the Tartans within 51-39 moving into the final eight minutes.

With the clock as their enemy, East began to slowly chop into the Peebles lead in the final period, finally getting the margin back to single digits at 57-48 with 3:41 to play in the game. Peebles countered that with a clutch three-pointer by Ethan Parrett, a bucket which seemed to take some of the wind out of the Tartan sails. Back with the double digit lead, the Indians slowed down the pace and began the inevitable march to the free throw line. Parrett hit three of four attempts but yet another long three by Flannery brought the Peebles lead back down to 64-56, but only 29 ticks were left on the clock.

Garrett was fouled again and hit one of two and another East three-pointer,this one by Brown made it 65-59, but with under 10 seconds to play. Again, the Peebles inbounds pass came to Parrett and again he was fouled, this time he sank both shots accounting for the final change on the scoreboard in an eight-point win for the Tribe.

“I thought we made some silly decisions down the stretch, but kids are kids,” said Arey. “When we get to the point that you don’t take bad shots and make silly turnovers, then start to become a better basketball team and we’re getting there. I never really felt uncomfortable with our lead today, but I never really felt comfortable either. I thought our kids hung in defensively and on the glass, holding them to just one shot. When we do those things, we can be pretty good.”

The Indians (9-4) were again led in scoring by Camron Gordley, who dropped in 22 points, including 4 of 5 from the foul line, a place where he has struggled at times this season. Peebles also got a double figure effort from Bostin Robinson, who pumped in 17 points, nine of them in the second quarter when the Indians built their lead. Ethan Parrett added 9, all of those in the final quarter, with Tanner Arey scoring 8 and Logan Gordley 7 for the winners.

“Camron is a load inside and whenever we are able to get it to him close to the basket, he’s hard to handle,” says Coach Arey. “We were able to do that today, just capitalizing on what the defense gave us.”

Kyle Flannery topped the Tartans with a big 28-point day, with Akia Brown adding 16.

The Indians remain in non-conference play for the next week, traveling to Piketon on Jan. 24 and then hosting Clermont Northeastern on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Sciotoville East

12 13 14 20 –59

Peebles

18 20 13 16 –67

East (59): Flannery 11 2-2 28, Lowe 1 3-4 6, Douthat 1 2-2 4, Brown 7 1-3 16, Bruton 1 1-2 3, Hatcher 1 0-0 2, Team 22 9-13 59.

Peebles (67): Arey 4 0-2 8, Robinson 8 1-2 17, Parrett 1 6-8 9, Stivers 1 0-0 2, Browning 0 2-2 2, L. Gordley 2 3-4 7, C. Gordley 9 4-5 22, Team 25 16-23 67.

Three-Point Goals:

East (6): Flannery 4, Lowe 1, Brown 1

Peebles (1): Parrett 1