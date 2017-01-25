Wenstrup reselected to serve on House Intelligence Committee

Chairman Nunes: “His contributions

to the committee have been invaluable”

Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) announced the membership of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) for the 115th Congress, including Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), who previously served on the Committee during the 114th Congress.

HPSCI is charged with the oversight of the United States Intelligence Community, which includes the intelligence and intelligence-related activities of 17 elements of the U.S. Government and the Military Intelligence Program.

“I welcome Rep. Wenstrup back to the House Intelligence Committee,” said Chairman Nunes. “He’s been an exceptional committee member with deep insights into national security issues that are informed by his experience as a decorated military veteran. His contributions to the committee have been invaluable, and I look forward to continuing our cooperation.”

“In order to protect our homeland and the interests of the United States abroad, our warfighters must be fully equipped with reliable intelligence,” said Congressman Wenstrup. “Today, our country faces unprecedented terrorist networks around the globe with increasingly sophisticated cyber capabilities. As we continue to provide for the security and defense of our nation in this challenging environment, I look forward to partnering once again with my colleagues on HPSCI to ensure oversight of our intelligence programs.”

Congressman Brad Wenstrup has served in the U.S. Army Reserve since 1998, currently holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. In 2005-06, he served a tour in Iraq as a combat surgeon, and was awarded a Bronze Star and Combat Action Badge for his service.