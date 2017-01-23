Michael G Rogers, 65, of West Union, OH passed away on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Adams County Regional Medical Center. He was born in West Union, OH on January 14, 1952 to the late Dean and Ruby (Young) Rogers.

Michael retired from DP&L after 30 years as a maintenance worker and also worked for 3 years at Barry’s Chevrolet as a body repairman. He was a member of the West Union Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati. In 1975 he married Tammy (Couch) Rogers.

In addition to his wife he is survived by 2 sons: Michael G Rogers II and Shawn P Rogers both of West Union, OH, a daughter, Brett Lea Rogers of Cincinnati, OH, 2 granddaughters: Reese and Hadley Allen of Cincinnati, OH, a sister, Sharon (Bob) Sears of Manchester, OH and a brother, Kevin (Judy) Rogers of West Union, OH. He was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Rogers.

The Funeral Service will be at noon on Wednesday, January 25 at Wilson Home for Funerals with Reverend Dale Little officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5 until 7pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Friends and family may sign an online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com