Senior Profile: Shannon Runyan

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Shannon Runyan
SCHOOL: West Union High School
PARENTS: Tom and Linda Runyan
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Track, Cross-Country, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer
FAVORITE SPORT: Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Having fun and making friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Qualifying for regionals in back to back years in Cross-Country and breaking the school’s 4 x 100 record in Track
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Sam Hunt
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Love and Basketball”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: I don’t have the time to wacth TV
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Spending time with friends and family
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Butterbee’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Nobody, I love being me!
FUTURE PLANS: Go to college and obtain a degree in Middle Childhood Education