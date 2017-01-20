Senior Profile: Shannon Runyan

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Shannon Runyan

SCHOOL: West Union High School

PARENTS: Tom and Linda Runyan

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Track, Cross-Country, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT: Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Having fun and making friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Qualifying for regionals in back to back years in Cross-Country and breaking the school’s 4 x 100 record in Track

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Sam Hunt

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Love and Basketball”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: I don’t have the time to wacth TV

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Spending time with friends and family

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Butterbee’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Nobody, I love being me!

FUTURE PLANS: Go to college and obtain a degree in Middle Childhood Education