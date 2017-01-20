Reds employees recognize Dr. King’s ‘Spirit of Service’

In recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the entire Reds front office staff was encouraged to participate in several activities throughout Greater Cincinnati on Monday, Jan. 16 to honor Dr. King.

The first group of the day met up at the City Gospel Mission to visit and prepare lunch for the residents there. Coincidentally, the City Gospel Mission facility sits on the very site of where Crosley Field once stood.

Another group of Reds employees gathered at the Salvation Army in Covington to help clean and organize that facility.

A third group of Reds employees dropped in at Matthew 25: Ministries where they inspected, sorted and packed items such as clothing, shoes, linens, personal care, cleaning supplies, paper goods, books and medical supplies. They also participated in paint blending.

The next two teams of Reds volunteers helped out at a couple of Boys & Girls Clubs in the area. These groups played games with the children there and participated in various other activities.

Although it was a fulfilling day to be a member of the Reds organization, Monday’s efforts served as a lesson to Reds employees that people need our help, and yours too.

Hopefully, the Reds staff provided a few smiles and a reminder that “we are all in this together.”