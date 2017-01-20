Local business donates shotguns to WUPD

Four new weapons now part of police arsenal –

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

The West Union Police Department will be sporting some new weaponry in the coming days, thanks to the generosity of the owners and employees of Town & County, Inc. in West Union. In a presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 18, West Union Police Chief Tim Sanderson received four Mossberg 930 tactical shotguns for himself and his force.

The donation came about as a joint effort between Sanderson and Town & Country, after the West Union chief asked for estimates on trade-in value for guns that his force had confiscated in their every day work.

“I called to get an estimate on the guns that we had forfeited through the county, guns that we had taken off the streets,” said Sanderson. “We made a deal to do some trading for two guns and then they generously donated two more Mossbergs to us. That is how we got this done today.”

“We want our police force to have the best equipment they can have,” said Jim Richards, an employee at Town & Country who played an instrumental role in getting the donation done. “We depend on them as our police department and we want them to have the newest stuff available. I talked to Chief Sanderson and he told me that he was in need of four guns so we put our heads together and we thought that donating the other two guns was the best thing to do. We appreciate their business and we appreciate them being there for us.”

The Mossberg shotguns are valued at an estimated $750. “We will take good care of them,” added Chief Sanderson.

Town & Country Inc. is still a family-owned business that has been in Adams County since the early 1970’s. The store is undergoing an extensive remodeling, including new hardware, and new signage, and according to Richards, “will be growing by leaps and bounds in 2017.”

Town & Country is located at 11142 State Route 41 in West Union and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon- 5 p.m. Their number is (937) 544-2913.