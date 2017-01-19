Saving Adams County’s power plants North Adams High School announces annual Science Fair Winners Board of Developmentally Disabled holds Jan. 11 swearing-in ceremony Peebles Elementary honors December Students of the Month Adams County villages receive Bike Racks and Fix-it Stations College Credit Plus Program available to high school students Wenstrup selected as Chairman of Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Health 2017 Manchester Homecoming is ‘Super’ Lions put damper on Manchester Homecoming West Union athletes honored by OSSCA Senior Profile: Story Kremin Bickett, Runyan lead Lady Dragons to victory in Manchester Indians improve to 8-3 with Saturday night rout of Portsmouth West Farm Bureau scholarships available to HS seniors Wilbur named to the Wilmington College Dean’s List Opal Van Hoose Ruby Yazell Chris Volk North Adams High School holds annual Homecoming ceremonies Six workers injured in power plant explosion Commissioners hold proclamation ceremony for 4-H Week Senior Profile: Shyanne Tucker Coach Young Classic is Saturday at NAHS Helen Kerr Anna L DeMint The garden that got us through the winter months Virginia L Fricker JV Devils top Northwest 51-34 Senior Profile: Caitlin Young North Adams moves to 7-5 with 16-point Homecoming win over Northwest Held to a higher standard Claudia J Purtee Shaylee E Prewitt Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Richard Holsinger J Ruth Madden Frank E Swayne Robert Bechdolt Sara D Hatfield Barbara Goodwin Jeffrey Frederick Grace E Myers Johnny A Sullender Sr. Senator Joe Uecker sworn-in for second term Wenstrup sworn in for third term in House Ronald L Chochard Patrick P Clift Samuel W Freeland Senior Profile: Casey Mullenix Lady Dragons win ugly, taking Classic consolation game over Manchester, 48-45 Greyhounds roll by West Union to take Classic consolation game, 82-58 History made as Ward takes oath of office Peter A Bennington Tangela R King McDonald’s Classic crowns 2016 champions MVP Arey leads Peebles to McDonald’s Classic title, Indians outlast North Adams 82-76 in double overtime thriller Lady Devils get Classic three-peat, make it 10 of 11, 14 titles for Coach Davis Senior Profile: Raegan Dick Teaching students the power of giving Kids at Children’s Home gifted with shopping spree Marion Liming Dorothy Huff John R Murphy Michael L McAninch Rita Rogers Edward L Combs Ronald W Staggs Mary H Grooms Gladys Wilson Donald Barnhill Monda Van Vorren Deborah Spires Senior Profile: Andre Wolke Indians pull away in second half, get past Manchester 71-58 in Classic semis On home floor, Lady Indians move to Classic title game North Adams handles West Union, Devils move to Classic finals with 68-53 victory Lady Devils roll into Classic championship Beth E Rowley Leatrice Lewis Senior Profile: Justin Aldridge Mary Helterbridle Wanda Huffman PES Performing Arts entertains at Hometown Christmas Adams County Manor sends holiday wishes Peebles Lions Club hosts Christmas breakfast Elusive Elf on a Shelf makes a return visit to PES Santas in blue spread Christmas cheer in a very special way Senior Profile: Aubrey McFarland WUHS holds Hall of Fame induction ceremonies WUHS Academic Team has undefeated season Serving those who served their country From Pearl Harbor to ‘America’s Got Talent’, 93-year-old WWII vet is still going strong Yester Years brings a touch of old to the new Merry Christmas to you all North Adams Elementary announces Spelling Bee winners Peebles High School hosts Homecoming ceremonies Children in need receive gifts at PES Adams County Manor holds annual Door Decorating Contest WUHS celebrates with numerous Christmas activities Halftime lead quickly vanishes, Dragons fall to Northwest 73-62 in Saturday night non-conference match up
News

Saving Adams County’s power plants

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
There are still many unanswered questions about the future of the JM Stuart plant and local officials were in Columbus on Tuesday to speak to lawmakers on that cloudy future.

Utilities union and local officials turn to Columbus for help –

Story by Patricia Beech –
Photo by Mark Carpenter –

Saving Adams County’s coal-fired power plants was on the Statehouse agenda Tuesday, Jan. 17 as local leaders and members of the Utilities Union Local #175 presented their case to Ohio’s lawmakers.
“These plants mean a lot to Adams County communities, and to everyone from the area,” said Greg Adams, President of Local # 175. “It would be devastating to lose these power plants.”
The announcement that the coal-fired facilities would face final closure in June 2018 came one week before an explosion at the JM Stuart Plant injured six workers and suspended production indefinitely. The damage to Unit One at the facility was so extensive that Adams says it’s difficult to say when or if it will be operational again.
“There are probably no plans on bringing Unit One back on line pending them getting in there and checking it out and seeing what all the explosion tore up,” Adams said. “They’re attempting to bring Units 3 and 4 back on line, hopefully within seven to 10 days, and Unit 2 shortly after that, we hope.”
Adams said the union doesn’t expect the Unit One closure to result in worker lay offs.
“We have a No-Layoff clause in our current contract,” he said. “That guaranteed employment provision means that everyone will stay on until our current contract expires on Oct. 31, 2017.”
Adams hopes the Union and local officials can convince state and federal lawmakers to put up a fight to save the coal-fired plants.
“Back in the 1970’s there was a natural gas shortage in some areas, so we don’t think its smart to walk away from other fossil fuels such as coal,” says Adams. “Wind and solar can only provide so much production and putting all your eggs in to the natural basket because it’s cheap right now doesn’t mean it’s going to be cheap forever. Coal is still a viable option for future energy production.”
Whatever the future of coal may be, companies like DP&L, Duke, and AEP have been moving away from fossil-fueled generating plants in favor of cleaner forms of energy production. Adams argues that change-over need not end production at the Adams County plants.
“There are several companies purchasing coal-powered generating plants and we’d like DP&L to consider that option to see if there is anyone who would be interested in buying it.”
Any company purchasing the plants will also be buying the problems that come with the territory.
The Stuart Plant, which is partially owned by Dynegy Inc., the AES Corporation, and American Electric Power, is currently under investigation for health related violations, but DP&L is contesting these findings.
OSHA has found several violations at the facility since 2009, resulting in thousands of dollars in fines according to a labor department spokesperson.
A September 2016 report called “America’s Super Polluters” by the Center for Public Integrity placed the Stuart Plant in the top 22 list of 100 facilities with the greatest toxic-air and greenhouse gas emissions in 2014.

