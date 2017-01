Peebles Elementary honors December Students of the Month

Peebles Elementary School recently announced its December 2016 Students of the Month. They are pictured above in no particular order: Pre-school: Leona Meade, Trace Trotter, Emma Rhoads, and Zaylee McClanahan; Kindergarten: Izabella Hawkins, Hunter Watson, Isaiah Johnson, Isaiah King, and Walker Newman; First Grade: Bryce Hawkins, Malachi Reilly, Dawson Schoonover, and Odin Meyers; Second Grade: Damon Holt, Grayson Stevenson, Jericho Howard, and Addison Puckett; Third Grade: Paxton Ryan, Zachary Roark, Uriah Adkins, and Maddie Purvis; Fourth Grade: Connor Penwell, Logan Hanes, Lorelai Shiveley, and Mahaylee Swayne; Fifth Grade: Keltin Robinson, Patrick Keegan, Kylee Merz, and Alexis Lynch; Sixth Grade: Caden Gibbs, Tyler McDonald, Tyler Richmond, and Hayden Crum.