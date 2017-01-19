News North Adams High School announces annual Science Fair Winners About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender January 19, 2017 Leave a comment Madison Richey and Rachel Bolen: Second Place-Behavioral Science Dakota Hill and Tait Johnson: First Place-Chemistry Erin Simpkins and Kaitlyn Jones: Fifth Place-Behavioral Science Preston Grooms and Trenton McCann: Fourth Place-Behavioral Science Jessie Crawford and Braylie Jones: Third Place-Behavioral Science (All Behavioral Science winners advance to the District Science Fair at Rio Grande in March.) Jaden Smith and Alyssa Mays: First Place-Behavioral Science and Overall Best In Show