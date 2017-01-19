News Board of Developmentally Disabled holds Jan. 11 swearing-in ceremony About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender January 19, 2017 Leave a comment On Jan. 11, the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities Board Members were sworn in by Adams County Commissioners Ty Pell and Brian Baldridge. 2017 marks the 50th Anniversary for County Boards in the State of Ohi providing services to individuals with disabilities. Pictured above at the swearing-in ceremony are: Front row, from left, Shirley White, Linda Waugh, President, and Vicki Brady, Vice-President; Back row, from left, Jason Francis, Brian Baldridge, Ty Pell,,and Judy Hazelbaker. Absent from the photo were Marti Knauff, Secretary and Brice Mikesell.