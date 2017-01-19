Saving Adams County’s power plants North Adams High School announces annual Science Fair Winners Board of Developmentally Disabled holds Jan. 11 swearing-in ceremony Peebles Elementary honors December Students of the Month Adams County villages receive Bike Racks and Fix-it Stations College Credit Plus Program available to high school students Wenstrup selected as Chairman of Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Health 2017 Manchester Homecoming is ‘Super’ Lions put damper on Manchester Homecoming West Union athletes honored by OSSCA Senior Profile: Story Kremin Bickett, Runyan lead Lady Dragons to victory in Manchester Indians improve to 8-3 with Saturday night rout of Portsmouth West Farm Bureau scholarships available to HS seniors Wilbur named to the Wilmington College Dean’s List Opal Van Hoose Ruby Yazell Chris Volk North Adams High School holds annual Homecoming ceremonies Six workers injured in power plant explosion Commissioners hold proclamation ceremony for 4-H Week Senior Profile: Shyanne Tucker Coach Young Classic is Saturday at NAHS Helen Kerr Anna L DeMint The garden that got us through the winter months Virginia L Fricker JV Devils top Northwest 51-34 Senior Profile: Caitlin Young North Adams moves to 7-5 with 16-point Homecoming win over Northwest Held to a higher standard Claudia J Purtee Shaylee E Prewitt Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Richard Holsinger J Ruth Madden Frank E Swayne Robert Bechdolt Sara D Hatfield Barbara Goodwin Jeffrey Frederick Grace E Myers Johnny A Sullender Sr. Senator Joe Uecker sworn-in for second term Wenstrup sworn in for third term in House Ronald L Chochard Patrick P Clift Samuel W Freeland Senior Profile: Casey Mullenix Lady Dragons win ugly, taking Classic consolation game over Manchester, 48-45 Greyhounds roll by West Union to take Classic consolation game, 82-58 History made as Ward takes oath of office Peter A Bennington Tangela R King McDonald’s Classic crowns 2016 champions MVP Arey leads Peebles to McDonald’s Classic title, Indians outlast North Adams 82-76 in double overtime thriller Lady Devils get Classic three-peat, make it 10 of 11, 14 titles for Coach Davis Senior Profile: Raegan Dick Teaching students the power of giving Kids at Children’s Home gifted with shopping spree Marion Liming Dorothy Huff John R Murphy Michael L McAninch Rita Rogers Edward L Combs Ronald W Staggs Mary H Grooms Gladys Wilson Donald Barnhill Monda Van Vorren Deborah Spires Senior Profile: Andre Wolke Indians pull away in second half, get past Manchester 71-58 in Classic semis On home floor, Lady Indians move to Classic title game North Adams handles West Union, Devils move to Classic finals with 68-53 victory Lady Devils roll into Classic championship Beth E Rowley Leatrice Lewis Senior Profile: Justin Aldridge Mary Helterbridle Wanda Huffman PES Performing Arts entertains at Hometown Christmas Adams County Manor sends holiday wishes Peebles Lions Club hosts Christmas breakfast Elusive Elf on a Shelf makes a return visit to PES Santas in blue spread Christmas cheer in a very special way Senior Profile: Aubrey McFarland WUHS holds Hall of Fame induction ceremonies WUHS Academic Team has undefeated season Serving those who served their country From Pearl Harbor to ‘America’s Got Talent’, 93-year-old WWII vet is still going strong Yester Years brings a touch of old to the new Merry Christmas to you all North Adams Elementary announces Spelling Bee winners Peebles High School hosts Homecoming ceremonies Children in need receive gifts at PES Adams County Manor holds annual Door Decorating Contest WUHS celebrates with numerous Christmas activities Halftime lead quickly vanishes, Dragons fall to Northwest 73-62 in Saturday night non-conference match up
Adams County villages receive Bike Racks and Fix-it Stations

Seven customized bike racks and three bike fix-it stations have been donated and installed for public use throughout Adams County. Funding for the racks came from a grant through the Adams County Creating Healthy Communities Program. The hoop style racks have been installed in several villages, including West Union, Manchester and Peebles. More racks are available and hope to be installed in other locations throughout the county, including Seaman, Locust Grove, the Amish Community and Winchester.
The complete fix-it stations were also installed in West Union, Manchester and Peebles. These fix-it stations have all the necessary tools to perform most routine maintenance and adjustments on most bikes. All the tools are securely fastened with stainless steel cables and tamper-proof fasteners.
The Adams County Creating Healthy Community Program was awarded the monies to promote active commute/transportation and in support of upcoming bike trails being developed throughout the State of Ohio, furthering the county’s growing active lifestyle reputation.
“I am proud of the work of our partner Coalition, the Adams County Creating Healthy Communities Coalition, for working to serve the citizens of Adams County,” said Leeann Puckett, Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition Chairperson. “This is a great example of Coalitions and its members working together, engaging in their community and being facilitators for a healthier community.”
“The project idea came from identifying a need for public bike parking in each community as we continue our work to provide accessible active living opportunities,” reports Holly Johnson, Adams County Economic and Community Development Director. “We started our active living strategies by installing fit trails, establishing needed sidewalks, and developing walk paths. We are grateful that the Creating Health Communities Program was able to help us serve our bicycling residents. We had been approached by local citizens who felt more bike friendly infrastructure was needed, and this is our first project addressing bicycling and active commute.”
“The project was an exciting one for us,” says Creating Healthy Communities Coordinator, Debbie Ryan. “Through Creating Healthy Communities, we strive to make it easy for people to make the healthy choice, both in terms of physical activity and healthy eating. Providing secure bike parking in our main Village corridors assures cyclists that when they ride into their downtowns to do their local business or simply enjoy the local amenities, there will be a safe, easy, convenient place for them to park their bikes.”
The seven racks were installed by each village in locations adjacent to the main thoroughfare and/or areas where many convene. Some villages chose to customize their racks by painting them a color that matched that of their local high school.  The Village Councils and staff in their respective villages worked to install the bike racks and fix-it stations.
Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) is committed to preventing and reducing chronic disease statewide. Through cross-sector collaboration, we are activating communities to improve access to and affordability of healthy food, increase opportunities for physical activity, and assure tobacco-free living where Ohioans live, work and play. By implementing sustainable evidence-based strategies, CHC is creating a culture of health, making the healthy choice the easy choice.
The Adams County Creating Healthy Communities Program (ACCHCP) is funded by the Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and administered by the Ohio Department of Health, Bureau of Healthy Ohio, Creating Healthy Communities Program. The ACCHCP is administered through the Manchester Local School District.

