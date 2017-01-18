Ruby Yazell age 87 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Maysville, Kentucky. Ruby was born December 20, 1929 the daughter of the late Samual Taylor & Maude (Copas) Taylor in Adams County, Ohio.

Survivors include one son Rickey Yazell of Manchester, OH; one daughter Debbie Tumbleson of Manchester, OH; two sisters Janice Grooms of West Union, OH; Grace Baker of Peebles, OH; two step sisters Mae Shepperd of South Gate; Marie Gosnick of Cincinnati, OH; five grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday January 20, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Ron Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. the day of the service.

Family and friends can sign Ruby’s online guest book at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com