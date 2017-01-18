Opal Van Hoose, age 91 years of West Union passed away Tuesday January 17, 2017, in Seaman, Ohio at her cousin’s home. Opal was born on October 19, 1925 the daughter of the late Charles Osborne and Carrie Craig Osborn in Lewis County, KY. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Frank “June” Van Hoose Jr., and sister Francis.

She is survived by one sister, Geneva Dunn, Niece Sue Hughes, Nephews Randy Dunn and Gary Dunn, Niece Coleen S. Deel, Nephews David Arnold and Hobe Van Hoose Jr., cousins Omar Dean Vance, Margie Black, Donald Vance, Doris Holton, Cecil Craig, 17 great nieces and nephews, 10 great-great nieces and nephews and one great-great-great nephew, as well as a host of other relatives, cousins and special friends Doris Lee and Sharon Young. Her dogs Twyla, Sara and Jiggs also survives.

Funeral services will be held Sunday January 22, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio with Duane Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. the day of the service.

Family and friends can sign Opal’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com